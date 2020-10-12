Quantcast
Trump’s doctor now claims the president is negative for COVID — shortly before Florida rally

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald J. Trump displays the Abbott Laboratories 15-minute COVID-19 testing device during a coronavirus (COVID-19) update briefing Monday, March 30, 2020, in the Rose Garden at the White House. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)

White House physician Sean Conley claims that President Donald Trump in negative for COVID-19 in a new memo to press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“In response to your inquiry regarding the president’s most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” Conley wrote.

Conley says all the evidence “indicate a lack of detectable viral replication.”

“This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC’s guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team’s assessment that the president is not infectious to others,” Conley concluded.

The announcement was made while Trump was flying on Air Force One for a rally in Florida.

2020 Election

Lincoln Project blasts Trump’s unhinged tweeting: ‘This is not normal’

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spent much of Monday ranting on Twitter, before flying to Florida for a campaign rally.

The Lincoln Project, the group of former top GOP strategists seeking to beat Trump in the 2020 election, blasted Trump's tweeting in a video released Monday evening.

https://twitter.com/ProjectLincoln/status/1315789705682718720

Here are some of the thoughts Trump has shared on Twitter, but does not included his dozens of retweets that were also sent:

The Republicans are giving the Democrats a great deal of time, which is not mandated, to make their self serving statements relative to our great new future Supreme Court Justice. Personally, I would pull back, approve, and go for STIMULUS for the people!!!

2020 Election

Trump lashes out at Fox News for all the negative ads being run against him: ‘Not like the old days’

Published

41 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump complained about the volume of negative ads being run against him on Fox News.

"Fox News allows more negative ads on me than practically all of the other networks combined," Trump complained, without offering any evidence. "Not like the old days, but we will win even bigger than 2016. Roger Ailes was the GREATEST!"

Trump's campaign has been frustrated by Biden's recent fundraising advantage.

Two minutes after complaining about Fox News, Trump suggested his supporters should watch his Stanford, Florida rally on OANN, C-SPAN or Newsmax.

.@FoxNews allows more negative ads on me than practically all of the other networks combined. Not like the old days, but we will win even bigger than 2016. Roger Ailes was the GREATEST!

2020 Election

Giuliani violates COVID rules — but cop refuses to enforce order: ‘I stay away from crowds’

Published

59 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi reported Monday from Philadelphia that President Donald J. Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, broke citywide COVID-19 rules by entering a tightly enclosed room with no ventilation, no masks, no doors cracked, or windows open.

"Here’s Rudy Giuliani talking to a tightly packed crowd in Philadelphia," Nuzzi tweeted. "The cop outside said that this gathering violates city guidelines for pandemic safety. The cop almost went in, then thought better of it and turned around. He said, 'I stay away from crowds.'"

