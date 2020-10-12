Trump’s doctor now claims the president is negative for COVID — shortly before Florida rally
White House physician Sean Conley claims that President Donald Trump in negative for COVID-19 in a new memo to press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
“In response to your inquiry regarding the president’s most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” Conley wrote.
Conley says all the evidence “indicate a lack of detectable viral replication.”
“This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC’s guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team’s assessment that the president is not infectious to others,” Conley concluded.
The announcement was made while Trump was flying on Air Force One for a rally in Florida.
An update from President @realDonaldTrump’s physician: pic.twitter.com/XTxs2BjImt
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 12, 2020
2020 Election
Lincoln Project blasts Trump’s unhinged tweeting: ‘This is not normal’
President Donald Trump spent much of Monday ranting on Twitter, before flying to Florida for a campaign rally.
The Lincoln Project, the group of former top GOP strategists seeking to beat Trump in the 2020 election, blasted Trump's tweeting in a video released Monday evening.
https://twitter.com/ProjectLincoln/status/1315789705682718720
Here are some of the thoughts Trump has shared on Twitter, but does not included his dozens of retweets that were also sent:
The Republicans are giving the Democrats a great deal of time, which is not mandated, to make their self serving statements relative to our great new future Supreme Court Justice. Personally, I would pull back, approve, and go for STIMULUS for the people!!!
2020 Election
Trump lashes out at Fox News for all the negative ads being run against him: ‘Not like the old days’
President Donald Trump complained about the volume of negative ads being run against him on Fox News.
"Fox News allows more negative ads on me than practically all of the other networks combined," Trump complained, without offering any evidence. "Not like the old days, but we will win even bigger than 2016. Roger Ailes was the GREATEST!"
Trump's campaign has been frustrated by Biden's recent fundraising advantage.
Two minutes after complaining about Fox News, Trump suggested his supporters should watch his Stanford, Florida rally on OANN, C-SPAN or Newsmax.
.@FoxNews allows more negative ads on me than practically all of the other networks combined. Not like the old days, but we will win even bigger than 2016. Roger Ailes was the GREATEST!
2020 Election
Giuliani violates COVID rules — but cop refuses to enforce order: ‘I stay away from crowds’
White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi reported Monday from Philadelphia that President Donald J. Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, broke citywide COVID-19 rules by entering a tightly enclosed room with no ventilation, no masks, no doors cracked, or windows open.
"Here’s Rudy Giuliani talking to a tightly packed crowd in Philadelphia," Nuzzi tweeted. "The cop outside said that this gathering violates city guidelines for pandemic safety. The cop almost went in, then thought better of it and turned around. He said, 'I stay away from crowds.'"