Trump’s favorite pollster shows Joe Biden opening a massive 12-point lead

President Donald Trump’s favorite pollster delivered very bad news for him on Wednesday.

The latest national poll from Rasmussen Reports, which last month was the only pollster in the United States showing Trump leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the national popular vote, now shows that the former vice president has opened up a massive 12-point lead over the president.

“The latest national telephone and online survey finds Biden leading President Trump 52% to 40% among Likely U.S. Voters,” Rasmussen writes. “Biden has now cleared the 50% mark for two weeks in a row, while Trump has fallen to his lowest level of support since the first week of White House Watch in early July.”

Whenever President Donald Trump has been down in the polls, he has regularly touted numbers published by Rasmussen Reports, which has usually given the president significantly better approval numbers than other pollsters.

Current polling averages at both FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics have the president losing to Democratic rival Joe Biden by an average of nine points.