Trump’s favorite pollster shows Joe Biden opening a massive 12-point lead
President Donald Trump’s favorite pollster delivered very bad news for him on Wednesday.
The latest national poll from Rasmussen Reports, which last month was the only pollster in the United States showing Trump leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the national popular vote, now shows that the former vice president has opened up a massive 12-point lead over the president.
“The latest national telephone and online survey finds Biden leading President Trump 52% to 40% among Likely U.S. Voters,” Rasmussen writes. “Biden has now cleared the 50% mark for two weeks in a row, while Trump has fallen to his lowest level of support since the first week of White House Watch in early July.”
Whenever President Donald Trump has been down in the polls, he has regularly touted numbers published by Rasmussen Reports, which has usually given the president significantly better approval numbers than other pollsters.
Current polling averages at both FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics have the president losing to Democratic rival Joe Biden by an average of nine points.
2020 Election
Ex-Bush NSA chief endorses Biden on CNN despite stroke: ‘I thought this was America but now I’m not sure’
Gen. Michael Hayden, the former head of the CIA and NSA under President George W. Bush, told CNN on Wednesday that the United States could be left without allies if President Donald Trump is elected to a second term.
Hayden, who recently suffered a stroke, spoke to CNN after releasing a video endorsing Joe Biden for president.
"I've watched it very closely and I don't think the president does things well at all," Hayden said. "I'm very sad about that but he can't do another term. It would be very, very bad for America."
2020 Election
US election: Where Kamala Harris stands on the key issues
Republican strategists have struggled to agree on a line of attack against Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket, branding her both a “radical leftist” and not progressive enough. We take a look at where she stands on the key issues as she prepares to square off with Vice President Mike Pence in their only debate on Wednesday.
California’s junior senator and former attorney general, Harris, 55, is the first Black woman to appear on a major party’s presidential ticket. Democrats are hoping that her Jamaican and Indian heritage might energise a broad spectrum of voters – including people of colour, women and immigrants – to turn out for Biden.
2020 Election
Widespread shock as ‘completely inadequate’ VP debate stage is revealed: ‘Is this some kind of a joke?’
On Wednesday, ahead of the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, NBC reporter Amanda Golden posted a picture of the debate stage, complete with the infection control features the candidates and debate commission agreed to for the safety of the candidates, moderator, and audience — including the plexiglass barriers that Pence's team had objected to.
And here’s a preview of what those plexiglass barriers look like inside the debate hall. VP Pence will be seated stage left, with Sen. Harris seated stage right pic.twitter.com/YxrH1nrpAW