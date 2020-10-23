Trump’s last-gasp debate stunt ‘fizzled’ and was a huge flop: report
According to a report from Politico’s Ryan Lizza, Donald Trump attempt to make headlines and disrupt the last debate with a new revelation about Hunter Biden landed with a thud because his surprise guest had nothing to offer to the press.
Noting the president has been successful in the past about changing the focus of a rapidly-changing news cycle by ginning up new controversies, the president, with the help of his handlers, hyped up an appearance by a former Hunter Biden business partner, Tony Bobulinski, that ended up be long on accusations — but short on particulars.
“His campaign organized a press conference earlier Thursday at which Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s former business partner in a failed Chinese investment venture, stood awkwardly in a tight-fitting suit and tie and alleged that Joe Biden knew details about the enterprise,” Lizza wrote before explaining what reporters were shown was three cellphones that supposedly included damaging information about the son of Democratic challenger Joe Biden — but didn’t allow them to access the info.
Add to that, the only media outlets that ran with the story — thin as it was — were Fox News and the New York Post which is already under fire for pushing a sketchy Biden laptop story that even Fox News wouldn’t touch.
As Lizza notes, the entire Bobulinski stunt ” fizzled” and just became a Trump sideshow that no one cared about or noticed.
“Even if Bobulinski is telling the truth, that Joe Biden knew about the China enterprise, it’s not clear what the scandal is — he was a private citizen at the time and not yet running for president,” Lizza reported. “This isn’t the first time that Trump has made this kind of political miscalculation this year. Before people like Giuliani convinced him that attacking Hunter was the key to a comeback, he was obsessed with defining Biden as a mentally impaired septuagenarian who was so ‘gonzo’ he had to hand control over to the far left.”
As Lizza notes, the Bobulinski attack failed to connect — just like the laptop story — “because Trump’s exaggerations and over-the-top allegations bear no resemblance to the available facts.”
Pointing out that the White House-manufactured scandal did so poorly that it was hardly mentioned during the final debate, Lizza suggested, “It makes you wonder what Trump could have accomplished this year against Biden if he had focused on what’s front and center to voters and didn’t get so distracted and preoccupied by the sideshow.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
‘He lies all the time’: 2016 Trump-voting seniors say he’s ‘shot himself in the foot’
Polls have consistently shown that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is doing vastly better with senior voters than Hillary Clinton did in 2016, and President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic is a big reason why.
In interviews with ABC News, senior voters in Florida and North Carolina gave a blistering assessment of Trump's performance on COVID-19, which they said had made them switch their allegiances to Biden this year.
2020 Election
WATCH: Melania snatches hand away from Trump again following debate
The final debate of the 2020 presidential election ended on yet another awkward note as first lady Melania Trump snatched her hand away from Donald Trump as the two walked off the stage.
In a clip posted to Twitter by the Sun, the president and his wife can be seen turning and walking off hand-in-hand before the first lady forcefully pulls her hand away, leading the president to give her a little tap on her back and she accelerates away from him.
Watch below:
Melania Trump appears to pull her hand away from Donald Trump's as they leave the presidential debate pic.twitter.com/x1NSMcfduy
2020 Election
Trump attacks rival over son Hunter — but Biden holds steady
For a week President Donald Trump has accused Joe Biden of corruption and threatened to unleash devastating accusations about the Democrat's son Hunter during Thursday's debate, but the attacks largely failed to destabilize his White House rival.
The Republican incumbent did raise the murky accusations that Biden profited from corrupt business deals involving his son in Ukraine and China while his father served as vice president under Barack Obama.
But Biden parried the attacks saying "nothing was unethical," and the issue which had the potential to overshadow their debate did not reach a resolution.