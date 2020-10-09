Trump’s Minnesota rally attended by 9 who tested positive for COVID — and two were hospitalized: report

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed on Friday that nine people who attended President Donald J. Trump’s superspreader rally in Bemidji, Minnesota on Sept. 18 tested positive for COVID-19. Of the nine, two were later hospitalized.

“There is a potential risk that transmission occurred at the Duluth rally and other events associated with President Trump’s visit,” a statement by the Minnesota Department of Health said on Oct. 2. “Community transmission of COVID-19 was high in St. Louis County prior to this week’s rally, and people attending the rally may have been infectious without realizing it.”

The statement continued, “We know many who attended events may have questions about what to do next. Our guidance is as follows: Anyone who attended events associated with the President’s visit and who now has symptoms should get tested right away. People should consider getting tested even if they do not have symptoms because some people may not develop or recognize symptoms and people can spread the virus even without displaying symptoms.”

The statement added that “anyone who was a direct contact of President Trump or known COVID-19 cases needs to quarantine and should get tested. It is important to understand that quarantine for 14 days is necessary regardless of test results” and encouraged “anyone who attended any large group gathering, especially one with limited social distancing and/or masking, should be alert to potential symptoms of COVID-19 infection, and limit social interactions for 14 days. This is true even if they feel no symptoms of illness.”

