Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s assault on voting-by-mail backfires as retired four-star general comes out against him

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. White House Photo by Tia Dufour.

Speaking to NPR on Friday, retired four-star Air Force Gen. Chuck Boyd explains why he’s supporting Joe Biden in 2020. According to him, President Trump is a danger to democracy.

“As I watched him over the years, my unease with his presidency has increased. It increased to the point that I believe that our democracy will be in shatters by the time he has served two terms,” Boyd says. “While I am reticent about getting involved in presidential politics by any military men, in this case, keeping out of the political process is something I don’t feel like I can do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video endorsement published last month, Boyd says he’s been a “quiet Republican ever since he returned from Vietnam.”

“I fervently believe that military officers should not get involved in presidential politics, even when retired. But this year is different.”

Read more at NPR.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Expert on extremists: the plot against Gov. Whitmer won’t be the last right-wing terror threat

Published

1 min ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

Once again, the ludicrous claim that radical Islamists have the market cornered on terrorism — and that far-right white nationalists and extremist militia groups don't pose a major threat in the United States — has been exploded by the cold, hard facts. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, this week, announced that six members of a far-right militia group, the Wolverine Watchmen, had been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and possibly murder her. Kathleen Belew, a University of Chicago history professor and an expert on far-right white nationalists, has a dire warning in an op-ed for the Washington Post: the U.S. can expect similar plots in the months ahead.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Fix!!!’ Trump melts down over yet another debate moderator

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Friday posted a frantic tweet attacking the man who is scheduled to moderate the second 2020 presidential debate.

"Steve Scully, the second Debate Moderator, is a Never Trumper, just like the son of the great Mike Wallace," the president wrote. "Fix!!!"

The president during the first debate repeatedly attacked Fox News' Chris Wallace after he tried to stop the president from constantly interrupting Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer dissented from his former boss, however, and stuck up for Scully's reputation as a fair questioner.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

This Michigan GOP sheriff shared a stage with arrested militants — now he’s defending their right to ‘arrest’ the Democratic governor

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

An anti-mask Michigan sheriff shared a stage with one of the right-wing militants who were allegedly plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor.

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf was a guest speaker at the May rally in Grand Rapids against stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, where he stood alongside kidnap plot suspect William Null, reported WXMI-TV.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE