Trump’s assault on voting-by-mail backfires as retired four-star general comes out against him

Speaking to NPR on Friday, retired four-star Air Force Gen. Chuck Boyd explains why he’s supporting Joe Biden in 2020. According to him, President Trump is a danger to democracy.

“As I watched him over the years, my unease with his presidency has increased. It increased to the point that I believe that our democracy will be in shatters by the time he has served two terms,” Boyd says. “While I am reticent about getting involved in presidential politics by any military men, in this case, keeping out of the political process is something I don’t feel like I can do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video endorsement published last month, Boyd says he’s been a “quiet Republican ever since he returned from Vietnam.”

“I fervently believe that military officers should not get involved in presidential politics, even when retired. But this year is different.”

Read more at NPR.