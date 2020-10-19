Trump’s post-COVID bravado is blowing up in his face and alienating voters: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump’s desire to be seen as an indefatigable superman after contracting the COVID-19 virus is not sitting well with voters who have been witnessing the real horror of the pandemic that has claimed almost 220,000 Americans.
As the report from Politico’s Nancy Cook notes, Trump has always tried to portray himself as someone who could last longer, go farther and work harder even if that is not the case. As Cook points out, Trump believes that is his “brand.”
“It’s an image of vitality and stamina Trump has promoted throughout his real estate career, his reality show and his presidency, suddenly upended by his Covid-19 diagnosis in the final month of the 2020 race,” the report states. “Now, in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic and searing recession, Trump is closing out his campaign with this attitude of fighting, dominance and aggression rather than empathy and compassion many undecided voters may want in a moment of national uncertainty.”
According to one White House official, “Portraying weakness or vulnerability is not a comfortable spot for him. He thinks his supporters like seeing him as a fighter.”
That may play well with his rabid base, but it is also a red flag to suburban women, and senior voters whose votes he needs because they see him not taking the deadly pandemic seriously as their own ranks suffer the most.
“The strategy has not done enough to win the support of key voting blocs including senior citizens, suburban women and independent voters. Many of them are turning away from Trump this election cycle, dismayed by his administration’s handling of Covid-19,” the report states. “Now, Trump’s post-Covid macho man routine could become a political liability as cases rise this fall across the nation.”
According to Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, “When he said, ‘Don’t let the virus dominate your life,’ I heard a million epidemiologists cry out in terror. The fact that when Trump recovered, it was all about him beating the virus and not about, ‘I went through this ordeal and here is what we can do to stay safe’ — that is a terrible disservice. As a president, you have the opportunity to educate people every day.”
“What Trump most fears and denies is weakness,” explained Tony Schwartz, the ghost-writer behind “Trump: The Art of the Deal” explained. “I can only imagine he found it virtually intolerable to be in a hospital. ‘I am not a sick person, ever’ is how he sees himself.”
“He has always defined every outcome as a victory even when it wasn’t,” he added, “Trump’s advantage in promoting himself is that a victory is a victory, but he also declares victory in defeat.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Michigan Republican fundraised at DeVos family home while trying to downplay financial ties
Michigan Republican Senate candidate John James attended a fundraiser at the home of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' brother-in-law while trying to downplay the financial help his campaign has received from the family.
James attended a fundraiser at the home of DeVos' brother-in-law, Dan, and his wife, Pamella, last month. Though James was well-distanced from the crowd, none of the attendees appeared to be wearing masks, according to a photo published by former Allegan County Republican Party Chairman Kevin Whiteford to Facebook.
2020 Election
Deep in ‘Trump Country,’ Alabamans hope he’ll win 90 percent or more
A solemn prayer rings out in a wood-paneled courtroom in Winston County, where Donald Trump won a resounding 90 percent of the vote in 2016.
Republicans in this conservative bastion in northern Alabama say they hope God will allow the president -- a man so unlike them in so many ways -- to do even better this time.
Their prayer finished, they turn in unison to the flag hanging at the room's entrance to recite the traditional Pledge of Allegiance, voices full, hands on hearts.
It is the last meeting of the local Republican Party before the November 3 election, and it includes an a-cappella rendition of "God Bless the USA," a rousing country anthem that has become a staple of Trump rallies.
2020 Election
Nonwhite Georgia voters are waiting in line for hours to cast their ballots for two critical reasons
Kathy spotted the long line of voters as she pulled into the Christian City Welcome Center about 3:30 p.m., ready to cast her ballot in the June 9 primary election.
Hundreds of people were waiting in the heat and rain outside the lush, tree-lined complex in Union City, an Atlanta suburb with 22,400 residents, nearly 88% of them Black. She briefly considered not casting a ballot at all, but decided to stay.
By the time she got inside more than five hours later, the polls had officially closed and the electronic scanners were shut down. Poll workers told her she’d have to cast a provisional ballot, but they promised that her vote would be counted.