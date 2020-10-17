Trump’s war on Twitter could blow up in his face in the worst possible way: CNN host

Following the decision of Twitter to block the spread of a controversial and discredited New York Post article about Hunter Biden, President Donald Trump has called for retaliatory action against internet “censorship” by repealing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — the rule shielding internet platforms, from big social media sites to small blogs and comments sections, from legal liability for what third-party users post on their sites.
But as CNN’s Michael Smerconish pointed out on Saturday, the net effect of repealing Section 230 would be to encourage tech platforms to engage in more censorship — and one of the biggest losers could be Trump himself.
“President Trump is calling Facebook and Twitter a ‘monster’ and threatening to go after them, repeal Section 230,” said Smerconish. “In my view, this controversy raises issues that transcend the current election. And for the president, maybe this is a case of be careful what you wish for.”
“This suggests that Trump’s issue with Facebook and Twitter is their alleged censorship,” continued Smerconish. “But if his dream of a world without 230 actually came true, it might have far greater degrees of content restriction, focused on content that might subject platforms to legal liability. And I can think of one figure whom those platforms might immediately consider restricting in a world without 230 as a liability shield.”
Watch below:
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis claimed Donald Trump's blundering campaign may give the appearance that he doesn't want to win re-election, but the truth is the president is screwing up any chance he has of stopping his campaign's collapse.
The way Lewis -- who left the Republican Party due to Trump -- sees it, the president might as well book passage to "One-Term Island" because that is where he is headed.
According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump's $421 million in personal guaranteed debt, which will soon come due, is a serious problem for the president because one of the best options for staving off the cliff — refinancing — is likely off the table for him due to his business failures.
"Mr. Trump might have difficulty repaying or refinancing the loans without liquidating assets," reported Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig. "His main source of income in recent decades — a total of more than $427 million from entertainment and licensing deals that were fueled by his fame — has all but dried up. That cash enabled a buying spree of failing golf courses, and propped up those businesses as their losses mounted. In recent years, Mr. Trump has burned through most of the cash, stocks and bonds at his disposal and has recently explored the sale of some of his holdings, including the Trump International Hotel in Washington."
If President Donald Trump loses the upcoming presidential election, he could be faced with an avalanche of legal problems since he will no longer have the Presidential Privilege Against Prosecution.
By losing the election, Trump would be considered a private citizen which would make him more vulnerable to a string of investigations—both individually and through his businesses— due to ongoing speculation of fraud and possible tax evasion. The New York Times' latest bombshell report on Trump's long-concealed tax returns has also raised more questions about the his finances and the amount of debt he possibly owes.