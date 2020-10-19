Quantcast
Connect with us

Tucson mayor demands Trump pay his 2016 event rent bill before he returns with a super-spreader rally

Published

1 min ago

on

Appearing on CNN on Monday morning Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said Donald Trump still owes her city payment covering security costs and rent from a previous visit to the city in 2016 and that he should pay up before holding a campaign rally that she said will likely cause the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking with host John Berman, the mayor explained that the city has been waiting on a check from the president or his campaign, and have been left holding the bag for rent, increased security and traffic control.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the mayor, a letter was sent to the president detailing conditions that need to be met before he appears there.

“We’re asking the president that he please comply with CDC guidelines, that the city of Tucson has a mandatory mask ordinance, and that we ask him and his attendees to please comply with a mask and follow CDC guidelines,” she explained. “We do not want to see a super-spreader event.”

“And the other point of the letter was to really ask the Trump campaign to pay their previous bills,” she added. “Back in 2016, he used the Tucson Convention Center and of course it is of utmost importance to us to protect the president of the United States of America in our city, but this is not an official campaign visit. So what we’re asking is that he pay back the Tucson taxpayers for the investment in security and the usage of our convention center in 2016.”

Asked if she had received any response from the White House, Romero replied, “We haven’t heard back. We actually heard that they wanted to expand their rally and we’re very concerned about it.”

“They’re saying they’re expecting about 10,000 people, and at the beginning of their gathering, we had heard they wanted to have 5,000 people, so maybe my letter, you know, exacerbated their plans to make it bigger, but we are very concerned,” she revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House sitting on $9 billion for COVID-19 testing: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

The White House is sitting on billions of dollars intended to expand coronavirus testing.

Dr. Scott Atlas has consolidated his control over the White House coronavirus task force to the frustration of public health experts and Senate Republicans, and has pushed to allow the potentially deadly virus to spread until the U.S. reaches herd immunity, reported the Washington Post.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s top COVID advisor blocks testing and attacks masks — but says Americans who have had a cold are protected

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump installed radiologist Dr. Scott Atlas as his top coronavirus expert after seeing him on Fox News. Atlas has attacked the wearing of masks saying they don't work, has blocked the federal government from spending billions in congressionally-approved funds for coronavirus testing, and pushed a quack theory that claims Americans who have had the common cold are somehow protected from the deadly coronavirus.

The Washington Post on Monday published a lengthy exposé exposing Atlas.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

New York Post reporters revolt against their paper for peddling Rudy Giuliani’s ‘grift’: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Some reporters inside the New York Post are revolting against their paper's decision to push Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's purported Hunter Biden emails in the closing weeks of the 2020 election.

One source within the Post is now telling CNN's Oliver Darcy that the entire Hunter Biden story is being handled by a small group of editors over the objections of many of the paper's own reporters.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE