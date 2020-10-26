Twitter again takes action against Trump for lying about mail-in ballots

On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted yet another false claim about mail-in ballots, and implicitly called for throwing out any ballots that have not been received by November 3rd even if they were postmarked before that date.

Twitter took action against the president’s false statement, hiding it behind a warning that it “might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process.”

The social network has previously limited other tweets from the president, including those giving false information about the COVID-19 pandemic and one that appeared to glorify the shooting of civil rights protesters.