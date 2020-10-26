Twitter again takes action against Trump for lying about mail-in ballots
On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted yet another false claim about mail-in ballots, and implicitly called for throwing out any ballots that have not been received by November 3rd even if they were postmarked before that date.
Twitter took action against the president’s false statement, hiding it behind a warning that it “might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process.”
The social network has previously limited other tweets from the president, including those giving false information about the COVID-19 pandemic and one that appeared to glorify the shooting of civil rights protesters.
Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots all over the USA. Must have final total on November 3rd.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020
‘They’ve rigged the courts’: Democrats rip ‘illegitimate nominee’ Amy Coney Barrett — and McConnell’s ‘sham of a process’
The United States Senate on Monday confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.
Fifty-two Republicans voted to confirm, while Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) joined all Democrats in voting no, resulting in a 52-48 outcome.
Judge Barrett will participate in a ceremonial swearing-in at the White House on Monday evening and will be officially sworn in as Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday morning.
Democrats had harsh words about the process.
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NY) ripped the "illegitimate nominee rushed through an illegitimate process."
Joe Biden makes bold push to be the first Democrat to win Georgia in decades: Washington Post
As the final leg of his presidential campaign crescendos, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is hoping to pull off what hasn't been done in decades; Biden will aim to be the first Democrat to win Georgia since former President Bill Clinton managed the feat in 1992.
In 1968, Georgia voted for Independent George Wallace in an election that marked the last time a third-party candidate received any electoral votes.
Georgia has 16 electoral votes up for grabs in the 2020 election -- and Biden is not wasting any time.
“[Biden] understands the vitality of the Sun Belt and the importance of not just winning this election, but setting the table for success for the Senate and for the country,” said former gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams. “Georgia has been ground zero for many of these conversations.”
Conservatives chant ‘Justice Barrett’ outside Supreme Court after McConnell pushed through nomination
Judge Amy Coney Barrett from Indiana was confirmed to the United State Supreme Court in a 52-48 Republican majority Monday night, filling the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat on the bench.
Chants of "Justice Barrett" could be heard outside the Supreme Court after she clinched the Senate vote.
Watch the video below.
