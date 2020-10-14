Quantcast
‘Twitter is on a roll today’: Company lauded for stopping ‘propaganda minster’ Kayleigh McEnany from spreading disinfo

Kayleigh McEnany (Fox News/screen grab)

The president’s favorite social media platform was praised on Wednesday for cracking down on controversial White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for distributing hacked materials.

McEnany complained about her disinformation being blocked during a Wednesday night interview with Fox News.

And the president himself complained about it during an Iowa campaign rally.

The company was praised for taking action. Here’s some of what people were saying:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
