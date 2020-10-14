‘Twitter is on a roll today’: Company lauded for stopping ‘propaganda minster’ Kayleigh McEnany from spreading disinfo

The president’s favorite social media platform was praised on Wednesday for cracking down on controversial White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for distributing hacked materials.

BREAKING: Twitter has locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing news Democrats don’t like. pic.twitter.com/eR8HhkgqVY — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2020

McEnany complained about her disinformation being blocked during a Wednesday night interview with Fox News.

Kayleigh complains about her Twitter account pic.twitter.com/ylabc3hNCr — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 15, 2020

And the president himself complained about it during an Iowa campaign rally.

President @realDonaldTrump on Twitter suspending Kayleigh McEnany's account pic.twitter.com/e6v38LiYtt — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 14, 2020

The company was praised for taking action. Here’s some of what people were saying:

Your weak October Surprise got caught in the spam filter — DrDog, tiny werewolf (@DrDogMD1) October 14, 2020

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

Breathe

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — 🏴‍☠️Proud Anti-Trump Conservative (@jamesrpotts) October 14, 2020

Twitter has LOCKED the personal account of Kayleigh McEnany for violations of its rules on distributing disinformation, including "hacked material." chuckle, giggle, chortle, snort, cackle, snicker, guffaw — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) October 14, 2020

Follow the rules — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) October 14, 2020

Act as vector for weaponized agitprop from the Kremlin, pay the consequences. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) October 14, 2020

Twitter took down the false report about Hunter Biden from NYT because it was forged. They also locked accounts for sharing it. They also suspended Kayleigh McEnany for spreading disinformation. Twitter is on a roll today, what do you think? — Blue in Kentucky🌊🌊🌊 (@LisaHagan7) October 15, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany getting locked out of her Twitter account for spreading misinformation is my new favorite song. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 15, 2020

You should be so embarrassed, Kayleigh. That cross you wear doesn't hide the fact that you're nothing but Trumptrash. pic.twitter.com/jIiBroQEA5 — Gailen David (@gailendavid) October 14, 2020

Propaganda Minister Kayleigh McEnany getting locked out of Twitter for spreading lies about Hunter Biden is the moment America needed#ByeKayleigh @MeidasTouchpic.twitter.com/KYrbmjKloh — Ellen ASHLEY (@EllenAshley2020) October 15, 2020

Ahhahahabhabahahahahahahhahahahahahhaha. It isn’t 2016, assholes. Welcome to 2020. You’re fucked. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 14, 2020

LMAO, Kayleigh McEnany's Twitter account was locked for spreading hacked material. Funny, because she's a HACK. pic.twitter.com/HfAjTj4HO2 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 14, 2020

No, they locked it because she's spreading disinformation about an election. Come to think of it, so are you. Gonna go ahead and flag this for @TwitterSafety. — Jedi, Interrupted ️‍ (@JediCounselor) October 14, 2020

The entire account of the “Trump War Room” should be shut down for being a super-spreader of lies and disinformation! — MURRAY (@murray_nyc) October 15, 2020

Russian intelligence created crap has no business being pushed here — Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) October 14, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany has been BLOCKED from Twitter for knowingly spreading disinformation. Her lies have consequences. Now let's 'block' her in real life by voting Trump out of office! #ByeKayleigh pic.twitter.com/btUaxZR9Qg — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 14, 2020