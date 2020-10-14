‘Twitter is on a roll today’: Company lauded for stopping ‘propaganda minster’ Kayleigh McEnany from spreading disinfo
The president’s favorite social media platform was praised on Wednesday for cracking down on controversial White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for distributing hacked materials.
BREAKING: Twitter has locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing news Democrats don’t like. pic.twitter.com/eR8HhkgqVY
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2020
McEnany complained about her disinformation being blocked during a Wednesday night interview with Fox News.
Kayleigh complains about her Twitter account pic.twitter.com/ylabc3hNCr
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 15, 2020
And the president himself complained about it during an Iowa campaign rally.
President @realDonaldTrump on Twitter suspending Kayleigh McEnany's account pic.twitter.com/e6v38LiYtt
— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 14, 2020
The company was praised for taking action. Here’s some of what people were saying:
Your weak October Surprise got caught in the spam filter
— DrDog, tiny werewolf (@DrDogMD1) October 14, 2020
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Breathe
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
— 🏴☠️Proud Anti-Trump Conservative (@jamesrpotts) October 14, 2020
Twitter has LOCKED the personal account of Kayleigh McEnany for violations of its rules on distributing disinformation, including "hacked material."
chuckle, giggle, chortle, snort, cackle, snicker, guffaw
— Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) October 14, 2020
Follow the rules
— Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) October 14, 2020
Act as vector for weaponized agitprop from the Kremlin, pay the consequences.
— Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) October 14, 2020
Twitter took down the false report about Hunter Biden from NYT because it was forged. They also locked accounts for sharing it. They also suspended Kayleigh McEnany for spreading disinformation. Twitter is on a roll today, what do you think?
— Blue in Kentucky🌊🌊🌊 (@LisaHagan7) October 15, 2020
Kayleigh McEnany getting locked out of her Twitter account for spreading misinformation is my new favorite song.
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 15, 2020
You should be so embarrassed, Kayleigh. That cross you wear doesn't hide the fact that you're nothing but Trumptrash. pic.twitter.com/jIiBroQEA5
— Gailen David (@gailendavid) October 14, 2020
Propaganda Minister Kayleigh McEnany getting locked out of Twitter for spreading lies about Hunter Biden is the moment America needed#ByeKayleigh @MeidasTouchpic.twitter.com/KYrbmjKloh
— Ellen ASHLEY (@EllenAshley2020) October 15, 2020
Ahhahahabhabahahahahahahhahahahahahhaha.
It isn’t 2016, assholes. Welcome to 2020. You’re fucked.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 14, 2020
LMAO, Kayleigh McEnany's Twitter account was locked for spreading hacked material.
Funny, because she's a HACK. pic.twitter.com/HfAjTj4HO2
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 14, 2020
No, they locked it because she's spreading disinformation about an election.
Come to think of it, so are you. Gonna go ahead and flag this for @TwitterSafety.
— Jedi, Interrupted ️ (@JediCounselor) October 14, 2020
The entire account of the “Trump War Room” should be shut down for being a super-spreader of lies and disinformation!
— MURRAY (@murray_nyc) October 15, 2020
Russian intelligence created crap has no business being pushed here
— Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) October 14, 2020
Kayleigh McEnany has been BLOCKED from Twitter for knowingly spreading disinformation. Her lies have consequences. Now let's 'block' her in real life by voting Trump out of office! #ByeKayleigh pic.twitter.com/btUaxZR9Qg
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 14, 2020
2020 Election
Experts dismiss ‘garbage fire’ Hunter Biden exposé in NY Post: ‘Seems like a complete fabrication’
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign is in ‘hospice care’ as Republicans fear ‘down-ballot bloodbath’: conservative
Conservative pundit Charlie Sykes on Wednesday explained why Republicans are fearing a "down-ballot bloodbath" in the 2020 election.
Sykes was interviewed on MSNBC's "The ReidOut" by host Joy Reid.
"Donald Trump has been very lucky in the past and his luck has run out," Sykes said.
Sykes said GOP election suppression efforts are "backfiring big-time."
After laying out all of Trump's campaign desperation, "you get a sense of somebody who is just -- who has lost -- who has lost his instinct, who has lost the narrative."
"And you had an interesting phrase earlier where you said that the campaign seems to be about sort of self-comforting and I think that that's right," he said. "It's like, 'make him feel good, keep him in the bubble, let him have that dopamine hit.' It's almost as if they put Donald Trump's campaign in hospice care."
2020 Election
There’s a fraud at the heart of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation process
When nominees come before the U.S. Senate hoping to join the Supreme Court, the proceedings are filled with bizarre rituals of posturing, platitudes and obfuscation. Much of this process has become ridiculous and regrettable — nominees pretend that they shouldn't be expected to divulge their opinions on crucial matters over which they'll essentially have final say in a lifetime appointment, and senators decide how much transparency they expect from the nominee based on the party of the president that nominated them.
But as Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination proceeds this week, there was something clearly much darker going on than the odd political dance that has traditionally developed around such events. There's a fraud being carried out.