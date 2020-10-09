Twitter shuts Iran-based network fanning flames of US race protests
Twitter said it has closed an Iran-based network of accounts fanning the flames around racial justice protests in the US sparked by the death of George Floyd.
Floyd’s death on May 25 became a symbol of what many say is systemic racism and abuse of African Americans by police, and has sparked months of often violent protests across the US.
The network of more than 100 accounts “artificially amplified” conversations on topics including Floyd’s death, Black Lives Matter and social justice issues, the platform said in a statement Thursday.
Twitter also said it had closed more than 900 accounts linked to the Thai army for attacking prominent opposition figures and diffusing pro-government and military propaganda.
The kingdom is seeing a groundswell of pro-democracy protests demanding the government step down and the monarchy reform.
Many of the banned Thai accounts tried to deflect blame from the military for the Korat shooting — a gun rampage earlier this year in which a soldier killed 30 and injured 57 people at a shopping mall.
“Some of them are still in a Cold War mindset, but they don’t know that in the digital world you leave technology footprints that can be traced,” Thai opposition MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn told AFP.
Army spokesman Lieutenant General Santipong Thampiya denied the suspended Twitter accounts were linked to the military, dismissing the investigation as unfair and lacking in-depth analysis.
In a statement Thursday Facebook also said it had closed accounts in multiple countries, from government or military-linked networks it said were spreading disinformation.
In Myanmar — which heads to the polls next month — Facebook said it had removed 17 pages, 50 accounts and six Instagram accounts.
Many of these were critical of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, as well as a “small number” targeting the long-persecuted Rohingya Muslim community.
“Our investigation found links to members of the Myanmar military,” said Facebook, which is scrambling to improve its image in a nation where online hate speech is thought to have spilled into offline violence.
The platform said it had also removed more than 850 dubious accounts spanning Nigeria, Azerbaijan, the US, Kenya and Botswana in the first week of October alone.
Last month it closed 511 accounts, mainly based in Russia, China and the Philippines.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘We are at war’ against right-wing terrorists — and Trump’s on their side: Ex-DOD official
A former CIA and Defense Department official declared the U.S. is "at war" against right-wing terrorists, even if the Trump administration doesn't seem to agree.
The FBI arrested six men who allegedly plotted to kidnap and possibly murder Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which President Donald Trump and one of his campaign spokesmen appeared to justify, and MSNBC contributor Jeremy Bash called them out for promoting terrorism.
2020 Election
Trump attempting to raid Medicare trust fund in ‘shameless stunt’ to pay for drug discount cards with his name on them: report
Less than a month away from the November election, Trump administration officials are reportedly rushing to implement the president's recent proposal to send $200 prescription drug discount cards to nearly 40 million Medicare recipients—an $8 billion plan that would be financed by dipping into the Medicare trust fund.
Politico reported Thursday that the administration is "seeking to finalize the plan as soon as Friday and send letters to 39 million Medicare beneficiaries next week, informing seniors of Trump's new effort to lower their drug costs, although many seniors would not receive the actual cards until after the election." While the design of the cards has yet to be finalized, officials are reportedly discussing ways to put Trump's name on them.
2020 Election
In Philadelphia, Democrats embrace early voting – Trump’s bugbear
Hundreds of voters line up for Joe Biden: less than a month before the presidential election, images from Philadelphia are likely to irritate Donald Trump who says the Democratic stronghold is a potential source of fraud.
This week, a line of voters wearing masks stretched around the town hall of the largest city in the swing state of Pennsylvania to cast "mail-in ballots" for the Democratic candidate under the supervision of municipal employees and police.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, for the first time, this year, any voters in this key state can request a ballot by mail, and then return it via post or drop it off in person at a temporary office to ensure it is counted on time.