Two more Trump military aides test positive for coronavirus

Published

5 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

Another military valet who comes in close regular contact with President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus.

NBC News’ Peter Alexander reports:

And Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs, who broke the news that top Trump aide Hope Hicks has COVID-19, reports a second Trump military aide has also just tested positive:

The military valet is Trump’s second valet and third military aide to test positive. Back in May a Navy valet to the President tested positive, and Trump reportedly “became ‘lava level mad’ at his staff.”

At least 17 people closely linked to President Trump have tested positive for coronavirus in the past week.

This article has been updated to include the news of the Coast Guard aide who tested positive.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
