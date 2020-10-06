Two more Trump military aides test positive for coronavirus

Another military valet who comes in close regular contact with President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus.

NBC News’ Peter Alexander reports:

This source says it was specifically a “military valet” who tested positive. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 6, 2020

And Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs, who broke the news that top Trump aide Hope Hicks has COVID-19, reports a second Trump military aide has also just tested positive:

NEWS: One of the president’s military aides, Coast Guard aide Jayna McCarron, has coronavirus, sources tell me. And so does one of the president’s valets, who is also active duty military, and traveled with the president last week. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 6, 2020

The military valet is Trump’s second valet and third military aide to test positive. Back in May a Navy valet to the President tested positive, and Trump reportedly “became ‘lava level mad’ at his staff.”

At least 17 people closely linked to President Trump have tested positive for coronavirus in the past week.

This article has been updated to include the news of the Coast Guard aide who tested positive.