‘Tyranny in Sarasota County!’ Florida parents flip out over school mask mandate

A group of parents demanded an end to a mask mandate in Florida school district, and one father was escorted out by police.
The Sarasota County Schools requires students to wear face coverings in the classroom to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but a group of parents plans to sue the school board over the mandate, reported WFLA-TV.
“We’re moms, we’re dads, we’re grandparents, and we just want a choice, and we’re not getting a choice,” said Ashley Cote, a founding member of the group Concerned Parents of Sarasota Schools. “It’s a mask, it’s my child, it’s other’s people’s children — it’s not their children.”
Michael Zarzano confronted school board members over the policy, and his microphone was cut off within seconds as he continued to shout that the mandate violated his constitutional rights.
“You cannot force me to breathe carbon dioxide, lady,” Zarzano said. “I am to breathe oxygen. I want to breathe oxygen. I can’t cover my mouth and my nose.”
Board chair Jane Goodwin ordered Zarzano removed from the meeting, and he continued his rant as officers escorted him from the meeting room.
“You have been warned!” Zarzano shouted. “You have been served! Tyranny in Sarasota County!”
The board voted 3-2 to keep the mandate in place for now, despite dozens of parents packing into the room to protest.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.