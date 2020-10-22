Quantcast
‘Tyranny in Sarasota County!’ Florida parents flip out over school mask mandate

15 mins ago

Michael Zarzano (WFLA)

A group of parents demanded an end to a mask mandate in Florida school district, and one father was escorted out by police.

The Sarasota County Schools requires students to wear face coverings in the classroom to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but a group of parents plans to sue the school board over the mandate, reported WFLA-TV.

“We’re moms, we’re dads, we’re grandparents, and we just want a choice, and we’re not getting a choice,” said Ashley Cote, a founding member of the group Concerned Parents of Sarasota Schools. “It’s a mask, it’s my child, it’s other’s people’s children — it’s not their children.”

Michael Zarzano confronted school board members over the policy, and his microphone was cut off within seconds as he continued to shout that the mandate violated his constitutional rights.

“You cannot force me to breathe carbon dioxide, lady,” Zarzano said. “I am to breathe oxygen. I want to breathe oxygen. I can’t cover my mouth and my nose.”

Board chair Jane Goodwin ordered Zarzano removed from the meeting, and he continued his rant as officers escorted him from the meeting room.

“You have been warned!” Zarzano shouted. “You have been served! Tyranny in Sarasota County!”

The board voted 3-2 to keep the mandate in place for now, despite dozens of parents packing into the room to protest.

