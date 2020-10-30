Unions gearing up for a general strike if Trump refuses to leave office: report
Faced with a threat from Donald Trump that he may not accept the will of the voters if he loses to former Vice President Joe Biden on November 3rd, union leaders across the country are making plans to call for a general strike that could spread to other movements — such as Black Lives matter — opposed to the president.
According to a report from the Guardian, the last general strike occurred in 1946 — but that one was limited to Oakland, California over wages.
The report notes that Dan Maloney, president of the Rochester-Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation, started the ball rolling with a vote on a resolution calling for a general strike by all working people, “if necessary, to ensure a constitutionally mandated peaceful transition of power as a result of the 2020 presidential elections.”
Maloney stated that his 100,000-member group adopted the resolution to bring it to the forefront so other unions could weigh in.
As the Guardian reports, Maloney struck a nerve.
“Union federations in Seattle and in western Massachusetts have followed suit, approving resolutions saying a general strike should be considered if Trump seeks to subvert the election outcome,” the Guardian’s Steven Greenhouse wrote adding that the resolution explicitly stated, “The extreme risk currently posed to the historic institutions of democracy in our nation may require more widespread and vigorous resistance than at any time in recent history.”
In an interview Maloney stated, “The idea has gotten a lot more legs than I ever thought it would,” and that it has become a topic of conversation with national union leaders.
“Maloney said that in a 22 October call with labor leaders, Richard Trumka, the AFL-CIO’s president, stressed that until 3 November, unions should overwhelmingly focus on maximizing voter turnout for Biden. After that, Trumka said, unions can focus on what to do if Trump resists a peaceful transition,” the report states.
Additionally, the AFL-CIO’s executive council approved a resolution on October 19 that proclaimed: “Democracies are not, in the last analysis, protected by judges or lawyers, reporters or publishers. The survival of democracy depends on the determination of working people to defend it. And America’s labor movement is indeed determined to defend our democratic republic.”
According to Nicole Grant, who heads MLK Labor, a Seattle-area federation of local unions representing over 200,000 members the threat of a general strike is a warning shot and not a plan — at the moment.
With her federation issuing a statement saying, we “will take whatever nonviolent actions are necessary up to and including a general strike to protect our democracy, the constitution, the law and our nation’s democratic traditions,” Grant added a personal opinion stating, “This is a break-in-case-of-emergency kind of demand … but at the same time, when we consider the potential of a coup, that’s not something we’re going to stand for.”
Erik Loomis, a labor historian at the University of Rhode Island chimed in, “So much of the conversation on the left about general strikes in this country is kind of a romanticized, people are going to rise up. If there is ever any general strike in this country, it’s probably going to come out of the established labor movement. The only group capable of running the thing is the established labor movement,” before adding it could be supplemented by the highly influential Black Lives Matter movement and women’s groups unhappy with the direction the country has taken under Trump.
You can read more here.
Don Trump Jr. inadvertently made a strong case for his father to be driven from office: columnist
Reacting to Don Trump Jr. blurting out that the number of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is down to “almost nothing," on Fox News when deaths from the coronavirus topped 1,000 in a day, Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent claimed the president's son made a strong case for the ending of his father's presidency.
The oldest son of the president appeared with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday night and went on a frantic rant about the coronavirus -- accusing the media and medical authorities of overstating the dangers of the health crisis that killed almost 230,000 Americans with infection rates surging upward.
Do suburban women like Trump? Polls say no
President Donald Trump is pleading with suburban American women to vote for him but with the election just four days away the polls suggest his appeal is falling on deaf ears.
"Can I ask you to do me a favor, suburban women? Will you please like me?" Trump said at a rally this month in Pennsylvania. "Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, OK?"
The Republican president may insist that "women really like Trump," but the polls paint a different picture with Democratic candidate Joe Biden often leading by more than 20 points among suburban women.
Four years ago Hillary Clinton, the first woman to have a real shot at the White House, won a majority of the women's vote -- except for white women.
Melania teams up with Log Cabin Republicans to spread huge whopper that Donald Trump is pro-LGBTQ
First Lady Melania Trump and the Log Cabin Republicans are pushing a dangerous lie that the President, Donald Trump, is pro-LGBTQ. Trump's record of working to destroy the hard-won rights and protections gained under the Obama administration is extensive, and his refusal to acknowledge or support LGBTQ people over the years is damning. In many real ways Trump has harmed LGBTQ people in this country. The fact is, Donald Trump is the most anti-LGBTQ president in modern history.