US charges six Russian military intelligence officers with cyberattacks
Six Russian military intelligence officers have been charged with carrying out cyberattacks on Ukraine’s power grid, the 2017 French elections and the 2018 Winter Olympics, the US Justice Department announced on Monday.
The six current or former members of the GRU were also accused of staging a malware attack called “NotPetya” that infected computers of businesses worldwide causing nearly $1 billion in losses.
In addition, they allegedly targeted investigations into the nerve agent poisoning of Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter and carried out cyberattacks on media outlets and the parliament in Georgia.
Assistant Attorney General John Demers said the six GRU officers were responsible for “the most disruptive and destructive series of computer attacks ever attributed to a single group.”
Demers said members of the same GRU unit have been charged previously with seeking to disrupt the 2016 US elections but there were “no election interference allegations” in this indictment.
Trump administration facing new investigation over political interference at the CDC and FDA
The Government Accountability Office has agreed to "conduct an investigation of the Trump Administration's political interference at the CDC and FDA, and to determine whether this interference has violated the agencies' scientific integrity and communication policies."
Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Gary Peters (D-MI) and Patty Murray requested the review on Oct. 8.
Countless ballots destroyed in Los Angeles as official drop box goes up in flames
A fire that destroyed an official ballot box and damaged countless ballots in Los Angeles in under investigation by authorities, CBS Los Angeles reports.
The box, located in the city of Balwin Park, was found ablaze on Sunday night.
While it's unclear how the fire started, investigators are looking into arson as the possible cause. An estimated 60 to 100 damaged ballots were take into the custody of police.
Should you trust the 2020 polls? Here’s the truth about ‘shy’ Trump voters
Donald Trump and his strategists are counting on one group of people to save his wheezing re-election campaign:
Americans too ashamed to tell pollsters they’ll be voting for Trump yet intend to do so anyway. The polite term for such a person in the world of political polling is “the shy Trump voter.”
Fill in your own impolite term. But don’t underestimate the phenomenon.
Those of us dedicated to expunging Trump from the body politic must heed the warnings of President Barack Obama and other Democrats not to remove feet from gas pedals. The “shy Trump voter” was deadly in 2016 and could be again.