US judge sets up fresh roadblock in Trump bid to ban TikTok
A US federal judge on Friday issued an injunction temporarily blocking an executive order by President Donald Trump aimed at banning TikTok, throwing up a legal roadblock ahead of a November 12 deadline.
The order would have knocked the Chinese-owned video-sharing app offline by cutting it off from US businesses providing website hosting, data storage and other fundamentals needed to operate.
But TikTok influencers suing the president over the ban convinced US District Court Wendy Beetlestone to issue the injunction against it.
It is the second restraint issued in favor of TikTok by US judges against a set of executive orders issued by Trump which sought to ban new downloads of the app beginning in September, and ban it outright by November 12.
A temporary injunction issued in September in a separate suit filed by TikTok itself prevented the government from removing it from mobile application download platforms.
Judges in both cases said in rulings that the chances of proving in court that Trump overstepped his authority were good.
They also equated TikTok to films, photographs, and news wires with legal protections.
Beetlestone noted in her ruling that concerns expressed by the US in justifying the ban were expressed hypothetically.
Trump’s administration has insisted on a need to ban TikTok, which has 100 million users in the US, due to national security concerns.
The White House claims TikTok has links to the Chinese government through its parent firm ByteDance.
TikTok has repeatedly defended itself against allegations of data transfers to the Chinese government.
It says its servers where user information is stored are located in the United States and Singapore.
The company has also said the ban is unnecessary since negotiations are underway to restructure the ownership of TikTok to address national security issues raised by the administration.
A tentative deal has been unveiled that would make Silicon Valley giant Oracle the technology partner for TikTok and a stakeholder in a new entity to be known as TikTok Global.
US passes nine million coronavirus cases as infections spike
The United States passed nine million reported coronavirus cases on Friday and broke its own record for daily new infections for the second day in a row, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University, as Covid-19 surges days before the country chooses its next president.
The US, which has seen a resurgence of its outbreak since mid-October, has now notched up 9,034,295 cases, according to a real-time count by the Baltimore-based school.
On Friday the country set a record for new daily infections of more than 94,000 in 24 hours, breaking the record of 91,000 it had set just one day earlier.
Kamala Harris: On the cusp of US election history
Kamala Harris is on the verge of what would be a double-dream for US Democrats: becoming the nation's first woman vice president and ending Donald Trump's turbulent rule.
Harris comes into the November 3 election already a repeat trailblazer as California's first Black attorney general and the first woman of South Asian heritage elected to the US Senate.
But winning the vice presidency, a heartbeat away from leading the United States, would be the most significant barrier she has broken yet and a stepping stone to the ultimate prize.
With the 77-year-Biden expected to serve only a single term if elected, Harris would be favored to win the Democratic presidential nomination four years from now.
Trump aides preparing for a election day wipe-out as donors regret donating to president’s campaign: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, a dark cloud has descended over close associates of Donald Trump as well as White House officials as they prepare for a disastrous Election Day where they expect the president to be soundly defeated.
In interviews, multiple officials indicated they see no way the president can pull off his re-election, with the Beast characterizing their responses as "Our guy blew it."
Choosing to go on the record, occasional Trump adviser Stephen Moore lamented the prospect that the president will go down to defeat, saying, “I believe the betting markets, which say there’s a 60 percent chance that Biden wins, and a 40 percent chance that Trump does,” before adding, "I really don’t have a good feeling about this."