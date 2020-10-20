US officials set for final stimulus talks as deadline looms
With the clock fast counting down, key US policymakers were set to meet later Tuesday in what could be the final round of talks before time runs out to approve a rescue package ahead of the November 3 election.
Economists say the coronavirus-ravaged US economy has held up well because of the massive injection of about $3 trillion in support for businesses and households, but needs more support to avert another downturn.
The talks between the White House and congressional Democrats have dragged on for months with little progress, and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday there were only 48 hours left to realistically agree on the package that could be approved before the election.
Pelosi was due to speak with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin around 1900 GMT, a source familiar with the matter told AFP, to see if the sides can finally narrow their differences.
Mnuchin is conducting the negotiations while on a trip to the Middle East, where he is traveling to Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
The House of Representatives approved a $2.2 trillion package while President Donald Trump’s administration proposed a $1.8 trillion rescue measure.
Trump, who trails in national polls behind Democratic challenger Joe Biden, signaled he could go bigger, but Senate Republican have revolted over the size of the spending.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly signaled he would not support a massive package, and said Tuesday the Republican-controlled chamber will vote later in the day on a more narrow, $500 billion measure to support small businesses.
While he has opposed many measures supported by Democrats and not allowed the House bill to come to a vote, he said Tuesday the renewed Paycheck Protection Program “ought to be a no-brainer,” and called on Pelosi to “end her Marie Antoinette act.”
Seeking clarity
Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke on Monday and “continued to narrow their differences,” and, “The Speaker continues to hope that, by the end of the day Tuesday, we will have clarity on whether we will be able to pass a bill before the election,” Pelosi aide Drew Hammill tweeted.
Since business shutdowns began in March, tens of millions of workers have lost their jobs, while the economy saw the worst contraction since the Great Depression.
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act expanded unemployment benefits and provided loans and grants to small businesses, however those provisions expired months ago.
IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath told AFP last week that a US rescue package of around $2 trillion would boost growth in the world’s biggest economy by two percentage points next year, over the 3.1 percent GDP rise currently forecast.
2020 Election
Supreme Court mail-in voting ruling raises alarm: Democrats may ‘never win another national election’
A divided Supreme Court rejected a Pennsylvania Republican effort to curtail mail-in voting, but experts say the Democratic victory may be short-lived — and confirming Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett would be a "disaster for Democrats."
This article was originally published at Salon
With Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberals, the court split 4-4 to reject a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to block an order from the state's Supreme Court allowing mail-in ballots to be counted if they are received within three days of Election Day — even if they do not have a clear postmark. The tie left the state decision in place, which Democratic lawyers hailed as "great news for voting rights."
Latest Headlines
NASA probe Osiris-Rex set to ‘kiss’ asteroid Bennu in historic mission
After a four-year journey, NASA's robotic spacecraft Osiris-Rex will descend to asteroid Bennu's boulder-strewn surface on Tuesday, touching down for a few seconds to collect rock and dust samples in a precision operation 200 million miles (330 million kilometers) from Earth.
Last year, Japan managed with its Hayabusa2 probe to collect some dust from another asteroid, Ryugu, and is now on its way home.
With Osiris-Rex, NASA hopes to collect a much larger sample -- at least 60 grams -- which it hopes will reveal the original ingredients of the solar system.
The spacecraft, about the size of a large van, is at this moment in position about a kilometer above Bennu, which is 490 meters (1,600 feet) in diameter.
2020 Election
Trump can ‘rage from the balcony’ but he ‘will not succeed’: Dem super lawyer promises to protect the vote
President Donald Trump has a lot of options available to him when it comes to his attempt to steal the election. That doesn't mean they'll work, however.
In an interview with Democratic "super-lawyer" Bob Bauer, "The Circus's" John Heilemann listed a few scenarios for Trump trying to steal the election.
"We already have an electoral infrastructure -- a voting system -- that is not always adequately resourced or supported," Bauer explained. "You take that system, you layer on top of it a pandemic, you lay on top of that destructive behavior by one of the major political parties who espouses this kind of nonsense, and you add on top of that the internet-distributed misinformation plays, and that just means that the task that you have to address these contingencies is much larger than it's been as a structural matter any time in the past."