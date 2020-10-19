US Officials think Russia is using Rudy Giuliani to spread lies about Hunter Biden
NBC has reported that U.S. officials suspect that a Russian disinformation campaign may have targeted President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani to spread allegations of corruption involving Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter.
The New York Post wrote this week that Giuliani provided it with a hard drive containing alleged emails from 2014, 2015 and 2017. The emails between Hunter Biden and Chinese and Ukrainian associates show the associates seeking to improve their business prospects by using Hunter’s relationship to then-Vice President Joe Biden.
However, the Post‘s story is suspicious because the emails were allegedly found on a laptop left in 2019 at a New Jersey computer repair store owned by legally blind and Trump-supporting owner, John MacIsaac. MacIsaac said he couldn’t identify whether Hunter Biden himself left the laptop. The Post‘s email PDFs contained no metadata to help prove the emails’ authenticity, including when and where they were sent.
MacIsaac also refused to elaborate to CBS News about why he was looking through the hard drive’s emails and how he came to be connected to Giuliani. Although MacIsaac said he gave the hard drive to Giuliani in January, Giuliani waited until October to give the hard drive to The New York Post, and now the Trump Administration is sharing the Post‘s story like crazy during the last month of election to push the narrative that the Bidens are corrupt.
The timing is suspect, especially considering that Trump currently trails Biden by double digits in numerous U.S. polls.
“Giuliani, who acknowledged helping bring the material to light, has in the past sought to unearth information damaging to Biden with the help of a man identified by the U.S. government as a Russian intelligence officer,” NBC News reported.
Furthermore, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former fixer said on MSNBC that he considered Giuliani especially susceptible to possible foreign manipulation because he is “drunk all the time.” Similarly, The Daily Beast revealed that 11 sources connected to former National Security Adviser John Bolton said that Bolton advised his staff to avoid dealing with Giuliani, believing the former New York mayor to have been compromised by Russian agents.
2020 Election
Trump is committing ‘political suicide’ in waning days of campaign: CNN’s Berman
President Donald Trump over the weekend attacked Democratic rival Joe Biden for saying that he would listen to scientists when it comes to dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic that so far has killed more than 220,000 Americans in just eight months.
"He'll listen to the scientists," Trump said during a campaign rally. "If I listen totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression instead of -- we're like a rocket ship!"
CNN's John Berman on Monday said he couldn't believe that Trump would openly admit to ignoring scientists' advice on dealing with the virus, which is now infecting an average of more than 50,000 Americans every day.
2020 Election
Trump’s post-COVID bravado is blowing up in his face and alienating voters: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's desire to be seen as an indefatigable superman after contracting the COVID-19 virus is not sitting well with voters who have been witnessing the real horror of the pandemic that has claimed almost 220,000 Americans.
As the report from Politico's Nancy Cook notes, Trump has always tried to portray himself as someone who could last longer, go farther and work harder even if that is not the case. As Cook points out, Trump believes that is his "brand."
2020 Election
High stakes for Earth’s climate future in US vote
The United States presidential election will be "make or break" for the planet after four years during which Donald Trump frustrated global efforts to slash emissions, climate experts warn, fearing his re-election may imperil the world's chances of avoiding catastrophic warming.
In a year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, increasing signs of the brutal impacts of climate change have come into view, with record temperatures, sea ice loss and enormous wildfires scorching parts of the Arctic Circle, Amazon basin and the US itself.
Scientists say the window of opportunity to contain Earth's warming is narrowing fast.