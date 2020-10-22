US voter data traded on hacker forums: researchers
A database with information on virtually the entire US voting population has been circulated on hacker forums, opening up the potential for disinformation and scams that could impact the November 3 election, security researchers say.
A report released Wednesday by the security firm Trustwave said its researchers “discovered massive databases with detailed information about US voters and consumers offered for sale on several hacker forums.”
The databases “include a shocking level of detail about citizens including their political affiliation,” and the sellers claim to have 186 million records, which would mean nearly all US voters, the security researchers said in a blog post.
“The information found in the voter database can be used to conduct effective social engineering scams and spread disinformation to potentially impact the elections, particularly in swing states,” said the post from Trustwave analysts Ziv Mador and Nikita Kazymirskyi.
The analysts said at least some of the data comes from public records, but that other information appears to have come from data leaks or breaches.
The researchers said they also discovered other databases on the entire US consumer population and on residents of Britain, Canada, Ireland and South Africa.
Cybercriminals appear to be working “to monetize the upcoming elections” in the United States, the researchers added, by selling databases that include addresses, age, gender and political affiliation of American voters, and phone numbers in some cases.
The news comes a day after US authorities said Russian and Iran had obtained voter information and taken actions to influence public opinion including with “spoofed” emails designed to intimidate voters and create unrest.
2020 Election
Donald Trump Jr. throws a fit after NPR says not to ‘waste our time’ on Hunter Biden ‘distractions’
Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday lashed out at NPR after its public editor called an attempt to smear Joe Biden's son a waste of time.
The statement from NPR's public editor was shared on Twitter by the radio outlet on Thursday.
Why haven't you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post's Hunter Biden story? Read more in this week's newsletter➡️ https://t.co/CJesPgmGvo pic.twitter.com/jAi7PnpbZf
— NPR Public Editor (@NPRpubliceditor) October 22, 2020
2020 Election
Trump compares himself to Nazi-sympathizer and lied about papers changing polls after he threatened to sue in new profile
Politico's Ryan Lizza spent two weeks with President Donald Trump's campaign, and came out with a number of bizarre stories.
Within the first few paragraphs of the story, it was revealed that Trump compared himself to Charles Lindbergh getting a ticker-tape parade in 1927 when he landed after taking the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic. Lindbergh who would later in life be derided as a Nazi sympathizer after becoming a spokesperson for the isolationist America First Committee prior to World War II. The 74-year-old Trump said that when he drove through California for a fundraiser he got such a great reception it was better than Lindbergh's.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump tells Lesley Stahl that he’s ‘not okay’ with her asking tough questions prior to trainwreck interview
President Donald Trump has now released footage from his upcoming "60 Minutes" interview -- and it starts with the president warning her that he doesn't want to deal with any tough questions.
Before the interview begins, Stahl can be heard asking, "Are you ready for some tough questions?"
"Just be fair," the president responded.
"But last time [I interviewed you], I remember you saying to me, 'Bring it on,'" Stahl replied.
"I'm not looking for that, I'm looking for fairness," he replied.
"You're going to get fairness," she said. "But you're okay with some tough questions?"