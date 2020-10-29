The New Yorker lampoons Republicans who are turning on Trump

Writing in the New Yorker this Thursday, Mike Gillis took a satirical swipe at anti-Trump PACs formed by career Republicans. While not calling out the Lincoln Project by name, it’s clear they’re the inspiration for the piece.

“For decades, I have been known as one of the most significant voices in the Republican Party. I have advised the Bushes. I’ve aided the Quayles. I’ve tenderly kissed the Cheneys. But today I come to you to reveal that I am leaving this beloved party of mine—the party that educated me, housed me, tickled me, and dressed me up as a donkey and forced me to run drunkenly through the streets of Iowa to scare voters in the 1984 Presidential election,” Gillis writes.

[Correction: A previous version of this article failed to make clear that the New Yorker article was a satire piece]