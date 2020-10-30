Walmart pulling guns and ammo off shelves over fears of election unrest: report

Mass market retailer Walmart is removing easily accessible guns and ammunition from their shelves prior to the election over fears of civil unrest, reports WCNC.



While other retailers are planning on covering their windows and placing stock in backrooms over fears of protests breaking out over presidential election results and possible court interference over voting totals, Walmart — one of the nation’s top gun retailers — is also taking precautions.

“It’s important to note that we only sell firearms in approximately half of our stores, primarily where there are large concentrations of hunters, sportsmen and sportswomen. We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers. These items do remain available for purchase by customers,” the company said in a statement.

The report goes on to note that Walmart customers will still be able to purchase firearms and ammo, from Walmart but will need the assistance of a company employee.

According to one gun dealer in Arkansas, he’s not sure tucking the weapons away makes sense.

“I can understand securing all your guns in big cities where the actual violence and riots are happening, but in Podunk America, where there are small towns and little chance of it….It doesn’t make much sense to me,” Bob Bailey said in an interview.