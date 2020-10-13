WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett faces grilling in Supreme Court nomination hearing day two

Tuesday morning Amy Coney Barrett will face her first public grilling by Democratic senators as her controversial nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court moves into its second day of hearings.

According to USA Today, “Every senator will get to question Barrett for a half-hour, and the nominee is sure to face tough questions as she moves through the process to succeed Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham warned Monday of a ‘long, contentious week’ ahead of the lawmakers.”

Barrett will likely be questioned on her positions on Roe v. Wade, the Affordable Care Act and whether she would recuse herself should the results of the 2020 election be contested before the court by the man who nominated her, President Donald Trump.

You can watch below: