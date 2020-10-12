Watch Anderson Cooper’s hilarious reaction to Trump playing ‘Macho Man’ at Florida rally
On Monday, as CNN’s Anderson Cooper reported on President Donald Trump’s largely unmasked rally in Sanford, Florida, the campaign began blasting “Macho Man” — a hit song by the 1970s gay, multiracial disco group “Village People.”
Cooper’s incredulous reaction to the choice of song by a president with an aggressively anti-LGBTQ record earned instant reactions on social media.
Anderson Coopers face when Macho Man playing on background. pic.twitter.com/NHLuB4SL0K
— ⛽️ (@lilketo0) October 13, 2020
Anderson Cooper’s face when told that they are playing Macho Man at Sanford rally. I’m dead pic.twitter.com/DWmUkHlDRx
— #TrumpIsThePandemic #Vote #WearAMask️ (@JavaQueen22) October 13, 2020
Anderson Cooper is trying very hard to keep a straight face while “Macho Man” is blasting in the background – almost drowning out Gary Tuchman. #TrumpIsALaughingStock #TrumpRally #TrumpRallySanford #COVID19 #COVIDIOT #machoman #TrumpIsANationalDisgrace #andersoncooper #ac360 pic.twitter.com/BVOGgjBOK7
— AC Junior (@CamJunior1972) October 13, 2020
Anderson Cooper’s facial expressions about Macho Man playing is how I feel about 2020. pic.twitter.com/QZZLe99RXQ
— Sabryia (@_siilah) October 13, 2020
Anderson’s smirk while Macho Man is playing at the Trump superspreader rally is priceless @AC360 pic.twitter.com/HkShkX3rB9
— . (@Jeremy10036) October 13, 2020
Anderson Cooper’s face when he hears they are playing “Macho Man” at @realDonaldTrump ‘s rally. pic.twitter.com/1SK23Z6yeR
— Jonah (@BookofJonah) October 13, 2020
Anderson Cooper is every gay man in America right now when he hears Macho Man playing at a Trump Rally. The irony of a gay anthem playing at a Trump Rally is lost on the crowd. #machoman #TrumpRallyFlorida # pic.twitter.com/A3LyiVrSNi
— Nicolette NuVogue (@NikkiNuVogue) October 13, 2020
Anderson Cooper is the 68 to 70% of us
I said they should play village ppl:
Anderson Cooper is trying very hard to keep a straight face while “Macho Man” is blasting in the background – almost drowning out Gary Tuchman. pic.twitter.com/OqZREgh3Uihttps://t.co/OqZREgh3Ui
— Angelofjustice9 ⚡ (@AngelofJustice9) October 13, 2020
@AC360 as he listened to his reporter at the Trump rally, while Macho Man blared on the loudspeakers. Yes, it is incredulous. pic.twitter.com/lV2og5nrAt
— Lisa Tee Wears a Mask (@Lisa22Tee) October 13, 2020
Anderson holding back his laugh when Gary said "Well Anderson Macho Man by The Village People is playing right now. I'm so weak from laughing Andersons facial expression @AC360 #KeepingThemHonest #CNN pic.twitter.com/6CYV6s8kWc
— IAmAGoldenGod! (@IAmAGoldenGod4) October 13, 2020
A violent homophobe is playing Macho Man about himself and offering to kiss the men in the audience https://t.co/lECVuvRtiu
— TTime ️ (@ttime3519) October 13, 2020
@AC360 is not with the shits! His facial expression upon hearing that Macho Man is being played at yet another super spreader! pic.twitter.com/lOvVWntmny
— Lisa Marie ♏ (@ms_frichgirl) October 13, 2020
