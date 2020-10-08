WATCH: Biden reacts to Trump’s claim he won’t take part in virtual debate

On MSNBC Thursday, Joe Biden offered an initial reaction to President Donald Trump’s refusal to participate in the upcoming presidential debate, due to rule changes that will make it virtual.

“We don’t know what the president’s going to do; he changes his mind every second,” said Biden. “So for me to comment on that now would be irresponsible. I think that if he’s not going to follow the commission’s recommendation and he goes off and he’s going to have a rally, I — I don’t know what I’ll do.”

