WATCH: Black man booted from sushi restaurant for wearing sneakers while white woman in sneakers is allowed to stay

A video circulating on social media shows a Black man being kicked out of Umi Sushi in Atlanta for violating the restaurant’s dress code by wearing sneakers. But the man became enraged when he noticed there was a white woman in the restaurant wearing sneakers as well who wasn’t asked to leave.

“This is pure racism, she has on Adidas,” the man says to an unsympathetic staff member. The man’s companion, who filmed the video, then says they will “wait for the police.”

As the man continues to argue his case, another man shows up in the video who is apparently the restaurant’s owner and later a confrontation erupts between the two, almost becoming physical.

Speaking to Fox5, Umi Sushi owner Farshid Arshid said the dress code is posted inside the restaurant and on the website and applies to the entire establishment including the bar. However, he regrets the way the situation was handled.

“When they got upset we should have investigated that,” he said.

Watch the video below: