WATCH: Carl Bernstein reports GOP senators are plotting against Trump if he tries to stay in office after losing

In an interview Sunday afternoon with CNN’s Ana Cabrera, investigative journalist and author Carl Bernstein reported that there are currently “6, 8, 10 Republicans in the Senate who are talking with each other about how to restrain what they regard as an out-of-control, almost madman… who is determined to do anything to hold on to office regardless of its legality.”

Bernstein did not mention the names of the senators, but he did add that there was a power play being created behind-the-scenes if President Donald J. Trump used “provocative acts to undermine the Constitution.”

Trump has stated repeatedly that he will not concede if the election results reveal a Joe Biden victory.

