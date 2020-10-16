WATCH: Florida teacher says she has the right to ‘dislike Blacks’ and that all lives matter

Social studies teacher Tracey Brown of Poinciana High School in Kissimmee, Fla. is in hot water after saying she has a right to “dislike Blacks” and other disparaging remarks against Black Lives Matter. Video of the heated exchange between Brown and her students was made public by one of Brown’s students.

I was told to take to twitter so the link for a disciplinary action petition as well as the school’s contact page are in my bio. The teacher’s name is Tracey Brown and I go to Poinciana High School pic.twitter.com/c38HI8Xzo8 — ✨🌼nessa💫✨ (@holasoynessa) October 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was set off when one of Brown’s students told her that some Black people live in communities where cops “do not treat them right.”

“Do you understand?” the student then asked.

“Stop right there, David,” Brown replied. “Stop! I want to be very clear. What you don’t know about me could fill a friggin’ swimming pool.”

Brown told the student that she was attacked by a gang at the age of 16 while riding a train in Atlanta. She said the gang “used the language of Blacks” and added, “I have as much right as anyone else to dislike Blacks for what happened to me. So, you don’t get to preach to me what I do and don’t know.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A second clip circulating online showed Brown criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement, WFTV reports.

“You are implying that Black lives matter more than anyone else,” Brown said.

Watch the video below.