Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Florida teacher says she has the right to ‘dislike Blacks’ and that all lives matter

Published

11 mins ago

on

Teacher Tracey Brown (Screen Grab)

Social studies teacher Tracey Brown of Poinciana High School in Kissimmee, Fla. is in hot water after saying she has a right to “dislike Blacks” and other disparaging remarks against Black Lives Matter. Video of the heated exchange between Brown and her students was made public by one of Brown’s students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was set off when one of Brown’s students told her that some Black people live in communities where cops “do not treat them right.”

“Do you understand?” the student then asked.

“Stop right there, David,” Brown replied. “Stop! I want to be very clear. What you don’t know about me could fill a friggin’ swimming pool.”

Brown told the student that she was attacked by a gang at the age of 16 while riding a train in Atlanta. She said the gang “used the language of Blacks” and added, “I have as much right as anyone else to dislike Blacks for what happened to me. So, you don’t get to preach to me what I do and don’t know.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A second clip circulating online showed Brown criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement, WFTV reports.

“You are implying that Black lives matter more than anyone else,” Brown said.

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Cops pull guns on unarmed Black woman during routine traffic stop – blame her car’s windows

Published

1 min ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Ohio's South Euclid Police Department is under fire after it released dash cam video of an arrest where an officer held a Black woman and her child at gunpoint. According to police, people slamming the department for the officers actions are missing important context, WYKC reports.

Police say the woman initially failed to stop after getting pulled over for allegedly speeding, then the officer noticed her tinted windows and said he was unable to see inside the car. As the officer exited patrol car to approach the woman's vehicle, she drove away, forcing the officer to follow her for half a mile before she finally pulled over again.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump claims that his $421 million debt is ‘tiny’ — but he apparently owes more than twice that amount

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump did not deny a New York Times report that he owes $421 million at a Thursday town hall event. Instead, he insisted that the amount was "tiny" in comparison to his overall wealth.

The Times revealed that Trump has to pay back $421 million in the coming years in a bombshell exposé detailing his personal and business tax returns. The documents obtained by the outlet showed that Trump had paid $0 in federal income taxes for a decade before paying $750 in 2016 and 2017. Moreover, they showed that the president had reported losing hundreds of millions of dollars on the properties he operates.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Florida teacher says she has the right to ‘dislike Blacks’ and that all lives matter

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Social studies teacher Tracey Brown of Poinciana High School in Kissimmee, Fla. is in hot water after saying she has a right to "dislike Blacks" and other disparaging remarks against Black Lives Matter. Video of the heated exchange between Brown and her students was made public by one of Brown's students.

https://twitter.com/holasoynessa/status/1316108057865314308

The incident was set off when one of Brown's students told her that some Black people live in communities where cops “do not treat them right.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE