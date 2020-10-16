Quantcast
WATCH: Hope Hicks takes the stage at Trump rally — after he potentially infected her with ’rona

Published

1 min ago

on

Hope Hicks takes the state at a campaign rally in Ocala, Florida (screengrab)

Saying, “We can share a microphone now,” President Donald J. Trump stood next to senior adviser to the president, Hope Hicks, at his Ocala, Fla. rally Friday.

At the rally, Trump told the mostly unmasked crowd, “It’s the enemy of the people. Our media is the enemy of the people. It’s very, very dangerous, what they do … I will deliver optimism, opportunity, and hope.”

Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, has also been spotted back on the campaign trail with Trump.

Watch the videos below.

Massive fire in South San Francisco forces evacuation orders

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

A four-alarm fire in South San Francisco caused massive evacuations Friday afternoon. The fire was thought to have started in a mobile home in the area. The man who owned the property was found dead.

The fire burned near the iconic "South San Francisco The Industrial City" sign on the mountain visitors and residents regularly see when they enter the area from San Francisco International Airport (SFO).  A forced mandatory evacuation was cited for Carnelian Road, Sonja Road, Mountain Road, Ridgeview Court, and Viewmont Terrance, according to the South San Francisco Fire Department.

NARAL calls for Democrats to replace Feinstein as Senate Judiciary leader after her praise for Lindsey Graham

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

The abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America is calling for Democrats to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Feinstein, 87, is the ranking Democrat on the committee despite never attending law school. If Democrats win control of the Senate in the 2020 elections, Feinstein is in line to chair the committee.

On Thursday, Feinstein praised Graham for his confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump can’t disavow QAnon because the conspiracy movement is too deeply embedded within his base: analysis

Published

49 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

During his town hall event with NBC News this Thursday, President Trump once again failed to disavow the conspiracy movement QAnon when given the opportunity by network anchor Savannah Guthrie. While some may think Trump can easily kill the controversy by simply disavowing the cult, Right Wing Watch's Kristen Doerer says it's not that simple.

"More than just movement, it’s become a vast network that sprawls across several social media platforms with commentators amassing large followings by pushing the conspiracy theory, and Trump is at the center of it—the hero waging battle," Doerer writes. "It’s even entered such disparate spaces as the evangelical community, Seven Mountains Dominionism, mixed martial arts, and yoga and wellness spaces."

