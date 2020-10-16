WATCH: Hope Hicks takes the stage at Trump rally — after he potentially infected her with ’rona

Saying, “We can share a microphone now,” President Donald J. Trump stood next to senior adviser to the president, Hope Hicks, at his Ocala, Fla. rally Friday.

At the rally, Trump told the mostly unmasked crowd, “It’s the enemy of the people. Our media is the enemy of the people. It’s very, very dangerous, what they do … I will deliver optimism, opportunity, and hope.”

Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, has also been spotted back on the campaign trail with Trump.

"We can share a microphone now" — Hope Hicks is at the rally, not wearing a mask, and for some reason she gets up to the lectern and says (literally) a couple words pic.twitter.com/ma55BJJWb5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2020

After possibly giving her the coronavirus, he then drags her to the microphone https://t.co/OkwUtlgzB1 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 16, 2020