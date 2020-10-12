WATCH LIVE: Senate holds first Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearing

Monday morning the Senate Judiciary Committee — with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the helm — will hear an opening statement from Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett who was tapped by Donald Trump to fill the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Each committee member will give an opening statement for 10 minutes with some senators — including those who have gone into COVID-19 quarantine — participating remotely.

According to CNN, “It could be a firestorm as Republicans push forward with almost unprecedented speed and Democrats look for ways to draw out the process for the lifetime appointment. Meanwhile, across the street at the Supreme Court, the remaining eight justices, who have just begun a new term, find themselves, and the court, once again in an unwelcome political spotlight.

