WATCH: Melania snatches hand away from Trump again following debate
The final debate of the 2020 presidential election ended on yet another awkward note as first lady Melania Trump snatched her hand away from Donald Trump as the two walked off the stage.
In a clip posted to Twitter by the Sun, the president and his wife can be seen turning and walking off hand-in-hand before the first lady forcefully pulls her hand away, leading the president to give her a little tap on her back and she accelerates away from him.
Melania Trump appears to pull her hand away from Donald Trump's as they leave the presidential debate pic.twitter.com/x1NSMcfduy
— The Sun (@TheSun) October 23, 2020
For a week President Donald Trump has accused Joe Biden of corruption and threatened to unleash devastating accusations about the Democrat's son Hunter during Thursday's debate, but the attacks largely failed to destabilize his White House rival.
The Republican incumbent did raise the murky accusations that Biden profited from corrupt business deals involving his son in Ukraine and China while his father served as vice president under Barack Obama.
But Biden parried the attacks saying "nothing was unethical," and the issue which had the potential to overshadow their debate did not reach a resolution.
Fact Check: The final presidential debate
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden sparred over the coronavirus response, US policy on China, and race in America in their second and final debate of the 2020 election.
AFP examines what the candidates said on key issues at Thursday's event in Nashville.
- Coronavirus response -
Speaking about the coronavirus, Trump said: "2.2 million people modeled out were expected to die. We closed up the greatest economy in the world in order to fight this horrible disease."
Where does this figure come from?
The 2.2 million figure -- which the president has also previously used to defend his response to the virus -- is a description from a report by the Imperial College Covid-19 Response Team of what could happen if no action were taken at all.