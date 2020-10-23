WATCH: Melania snatches hand away from Trump again following debate

The final debate of the 2020 presidential election ended on yet another awkward note as first lady Melania Trump snatched her hand away from Donald Trump as the two walked off the stage.

In a clip posted to Twitter by the Sun, the president and his wife can be seen turning and walking off hand-in-hand before the first lady forcefully pulls her hand away, leading the president to give her a little tap on her back and she accelerates away from him.

Watch below: