WATCH: Obama blisters Trump with psychological ‘trauma’ analysis: ‘Did nobody come to his birthday party?’

Former President Barack Obama harshly criticized President Donald Trump during a campaign event for the Biden/Harris ticket in Detroit.

“What’s his obsession with crowds anyway? He’s still talking about his inauguration crowd being small…does he have nothing better to worry about? That was four years ago! What kind of trauma did he go through? Did nobody come to his birthday party?” Obama wondered.

“Is Fox News not giving him enough attention?” he asked.

“Canada, right across the way,” he said while his finger pointed. “It used to be you could go there, remember? Can’t go right now.”

“Turns out, this administration was building a wall to keep us in by bungling this pandemic,” he quipped.

Watch: