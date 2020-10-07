WATCH: Rick Santorum interrupts only woman on CNN panel to defend Mike Pence’s interruptions of Kamala Harris

“He interrupted the moderator and her,” CNN host Anderson Cooper agreed.
“He went on really long,” Borger asserted.
“Not any more than you would see in any other debate!” Santorum complained.
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch the video below from CNN.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Vice President Mike Pence faced off against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Wednesday, and MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace thought it didn't go well.
She said that the only cases in which the vice-presidential debate matters is when the presidential candidate bombs so badly. That was the case in George W. Bush's debate, she recalled, and it made Dick Cheney's debate much more critical. In the case of Pence, it mattered even more.
"This could have mattered. I don't think it did," said Wallace. "The women are gone. Tim Alberta wrote a piece earlier this week and tweeted today that the collapse that Trump is seeing in the polling is because white college-educated and all white women fled the ticket. The problem tonight is that Mike Pence appeared flaccid and anemic, and that will hurt him with men. The only people they have in their coalition after last week's barn burner from Trump were the grievance voter that is a vocal and animated part of the Trump base."
Fox News hosts anchoring Wednesday night's vice presidential debate coverage praised Vice President Mike Pence but attacked Sen. Kamala Harris for making "a lot of faces."
Hosts Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier offered their initial impressions of the performances at the conclusion of the debate.
"You can see why the Democrats were building up Mike Pence," Baier opined. "It was disciplined, it was sharp. It was the best I've seen him. And he hit his marks. Sen. Harris obviously had some key points and the talk about COVID-19 and also about fighting for justice. But it seemed many times that Vice President Pence controlled the conversation in a disciplined kind of way."
Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted a photo of himself with a fly-swatter prepared to fix yet another of the problems the Trump administration is facing: the fly.
Pence had pivoted to talk about law enforcement and civil rights when a fly landed on his head. While there were many reasons viewers speculated the fly was so attracted to Pence, Biden proved to be the only one willing to step up and take care of the problem. Granted, given the place of the fly, Pence may prefer that Biden shoo it away, but it was an officer that prompted laughter online.
Biden's campaign also started the website FlyWillVote.com which connects to the website where Biden supporters can pledge that they will vote on election day.