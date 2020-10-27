WATCH: Self-proclaimed racist gets himself fired and arrested after harassing Black men

On Tuesday, 12 News reported that a Scottsdale, Arizona man seen proclaiming himself a racist and shouting slurs at two Black men in a viral video on Friday has lost his job and been arrested.

“Records show Scottsdale Police arrested Paul Ng, who is now facing disorderly conduct charges,” reported Erica Stapleton. “The arrest comes after a video of the incident went viral over the weekend.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Ng approached 25-year-old YouTuber Dre Abram and his roommate, who were recording in Old Town Scottsdale for their podcast near Ng’s condo. On the video, Ng can be heard saying, “I’m a racist,” and “This is a no n****r zone.” Abram posted the encounter to his social accounts, and it spread rapidly, with 182,000 shares on Instagram alone.

Ng, who until this week was employed at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s Real Estate Agency, expressed regret for his actions to 12 News, and told police he was worried about riots in the area and hadn’t meant to be “inflammatory.”

“I want him prosecuted to the furthest extent,” Abram told News 12. “I feel like this is a huge example.”

Watch the original report below: