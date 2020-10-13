Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Sheldon Whitehouse masterfully exposes right-wing conspiracy to rig the courts

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Amy Coney Barrett (MSNBC)

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) laid out a vast right-wing conspiracy to stack the courts to benefit a handful of billionaires.

The Rhode Island Democrat showed how the deeply conservative Federalist Society, Judicial Crisis Network and Donors Trust spent hundreds of millions of dollars to rig the courts — and the election map — in favor of Republicans and their corporate sponsors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a $250 million dark money operation, [and] $250 million is a lot of money to spend if you aren’t getting anything for it,” Whitehouse said. “So that raises the question: What are they getting for it?”

Whitehouse pointed out that conservatives had lost on the Affordable Care Act, same-sex marriage and abortions, but he said those losses could be reversed by tipping the courts to the right.

“That’s where the contest is,” Whitehouse said. “That’s where the Republican Party platform tells us to look, at how they want judges to rule to reverse Roe, to reverse the Obamacare cases and to reverse Obergefell and take away gay marriage. That is their stated objective and plan. Why not take them at their word?”

Whitehouse also noticed a certain dynamic in dozens of cases brought before the Roberts Court that Amy Coney Barrett would join as a sixth conservative, if confirmed.

“There’s another piece of it, and that is not what’s ahead of us but what’s behind us,” he said. “What’s behind us is now 80 cases, Mr. Chairman, 80 cases under Chief Justice [John] Roberts that have these characteristics. One, they were decided 5-4 by a bare majority. Two, the 5-4 majority was partisan in the sense that not one democratic appointee joined the five. I refer to that group as the Roberts five. It changes a little bit as with Justice [Antonin] Scalia’s death, for instance, but there’s been a steady Roberts five that has delivered now 80 of these decisions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The last characteristic of them is that there’s an identifiable Republican donor interest in those cases, and in every single case that donor interest won,” Whitehouse said. “It was an 80-0, 5-4 partisan rout, ransacking, and it’s important to look at where those cases went because they’re not about big public issues like getting rid of the Affordable Care Act, undoing Roe v. Wade and undoing same-sex marriage.”

Those cases all gave Republicans and their wealthy donors the power to preserve minority rule over a less-conservative majority, Whitehouse said.

“In all these areas where it’s about political power for big special interests and people who want to fund campaigns and people who want to get their way through politics without actually showing up, doing it behind Donors Trust and other groups, doing it through these schemes, over and over and over again, you see the same thing — 80 decisions, Judge Barrett, 80 decisions, and 80-0 sweep.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think you’ve tried cases but some cases,” Whitehouse added, “the issue is bias and discrimination, and if you are making a bias case, as a trial lawyer — Lindsey Graham is a hell of a good trial lawyer, if he wanted to make a bias case, [and] Dick Durbin is a hell of a good trial lawyer — if they wanted to show an 80-0 pattern, A., that’s admissible and, B., I’d love to make that argument to the jury. I’d be really hard-pressed to be the lawyer saying, ‘No, 80-0 is just a bunch of flukes, all 5-4, all partisan, all this way.’ So something is not right around the court, and dark money has a lot to do with it. Special interests have a lot to do with it. Donors Trust and whoever is hiding behind Donors Trust has a lot to do with it.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Sheldon Whitehouse masterfully exposes right-wing conspiracy to rig the courts

Published

1 min ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) laid out a vast right-wing conspiracy to stack the courts to benefit a handful of billionaires.

The Rhode Island Democrat showed how the deeply conservative Federalist Society, Judicial Crisis Network and Donors Trust spent hundreds of millions of dollars to rig the courts -- and the election map -- in favor of Republicans and their corporate sponsors.

"It's a $250 million dark money operation, [and] $250 million is a lot of money to spend if you aren't getting anything for it," Whitehouse said. "So that raises the question: What are they getting for it?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter who can’t do math calls progressive radio host to share ‘ridiculous’ numbers

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

I was away for the long weekend, but back on my SiriusXM show today and looking forward to being back!

And thought I’d put up this call from Neil in North Carolina, a man who had some ridiculous numbers and couldn’t seem to add them up — and also seemed not to know that Trump’s press secretary, now with coronavirus, never wore a mask.

After refuting his numbers, we then got into the discussion about masks, in which he asked if I actually wear a mask everywhere. He couldn’t seem to understand that many people where masks out in public all the time.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump lawyers ask SCOTUS for emergency stay to keep his tax records from Manhattan DA

Published

27 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's lawyers are once again asking the United States Supreme Court to help him keep his tax records hidden from the Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's office.

Trump attorneys on Tuesday filed for an emergency stay to prevent the DA's office from accessing the president's financial information as part of its investigation into potential tax fraud.

In their filing, the president's lawyers argued that the Manhattan DA's subpoena of his financial records is "an overbroad 'fishing expedition'" that "was issued 'in bad faith' to harass him."

Vance's office last month revealed in a court filing that it had grounds to investigate the president and his business for tax fraud, which suggests that the scope of its investigation is well beyond the illegal hush-money payments made by former "fixer" Michael Cohen on the president's behalf during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE