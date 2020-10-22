WATCH: Trump immediately caves at debate after moderator fact checks him on having vaccine ‘within weeks’
President Donald Trump backed down on Thursday after initially promising a COVID-19 vaccine “within weeks.”
Trump made the claim during his opening remarks of the final 2020 presidential debate. He was quickly pressed on the subject by moderator Kristen Welker.
“You said a vaccine will be coming within weeks?” Welker asked. “Is that a guarantee?”
“No, it’s not a guarantee,” Trump replied. “But it will be by the end of the year. I think it has a good chance it will be within a matter of weeks. And it will be distributed very quickly.”
Welker noted that Trump administration officials have said that a vaccine would not be available for most people until 2021.
“Is your timeline realistic?” she wondered.
“I think my timeline is going to be more accurate,” the president replied. “I don’t know they are counting on the military the way I do.”
Trump claims he was ‘kidding’ about injecting bleach — CNN’s Jim Acosta says that was a lie
During the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the president argued he was just kidding about injecting disinfectants into the human body to fight COVID-19.
During a press conference in April, Trump suggested that disinfectant could be injected as a remedy for coronavirus.
During the final presidential debate, Trump attempted to walk back his remarks by claiming he was just kidding.
Trump admits the swine flu pandemic was ‘far less lethal’ — but claims Biden’s management of it was a ‘disaster’
At Thursday night's presidential debate, President Donald Trump was pressed on his management of the coronavirus pandemic — and pivoted to trying to claim that the swine flu pandemic of 2009 was a "disaster" when Joe Biden was vice president. Even at the same time, however, he admitted that that pandemic was "far less lethal."
"He didn't move quicker. He was months behind me, many months behind me," said Trump. "And frankly he ran the H1N1 swine flu and it was a total disaster. Far less lethal, but it was a total disaster. Had that had this kind of numbers, 700,000 people would be dead right now. But it was a far less lethal disease. Look, his own person who ran that for him who as you know was his chief of staff, said it was catastrophic, it was horrible, we didn't know what we were doing."
Whoops, Trump did it again
Back thousands of years ago, in February of 2020, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a "moderate" Republican, justified her vote to acquit Donald Trump at his impeachment trial — despite the mountains of evidence of guilt — by claiming that Trump had learned his lesson.
"I believe that the president has learned from this case," Collins told CBS news anchor Norah O'Donnell at the time. "The president has been impeached — that's a pretty big lesson."
That excuse was preposterous at the time, making it sound like Trump was a child who had his hand in the cookie jar, not a 73-year-old man caught abusing his powers of office to blackmail the Ukrainian president into propping up conspiracy theories about Joe Biden. But it was also hilariously predictable that Trump, who is incapable of learning or growing as a person, would absorb any moral lessons from being impeached.