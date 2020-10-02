WATCH: Trump mocked Hillary Clinton’s pneumonia exactly four years before he caught COVID-19

President Donald Trump announced he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus exactly four years after he mocked Hillary Clinton’s pneumonia.

The president revealed about 1 a.m. Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had been infected by COVID-19, and he was reportedly experiencing mild symptoms as the couple went into a two-week quarantine.

The news came four years and a day after he imitated Clinton, then his Democratic presidential rival, during a rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania.

“She’s supposed to fight all these different things,” Trump said, pretending to stumble, “and she can’t make it 15 feet to her car.”

Clinton took three days off campaigning in 2016 after falling ill during a Sept. 11 memorial event in New York, two days after she was diagnosed with pneumonia.