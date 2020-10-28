WATCH: Trump says he hopes courts will stop states from counting ballots past election day
President Donald Trump has just announced he will use the federal courts – which he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have packed with hundreds of far right wing extremist judges over the past four years – to block states from counting ballots past Election Day.
On Tuesday, Trump hinted as he often does, his intention – suggesting, falsely, that counting ballots after Election Day is illegal.
“It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on Nov. 3, instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate, and I don’t believe that’s by our laws.” — Trump (In fact tallying all the ballots is consistent with the law.) pic.twitter.com/Dlj7DCiCT1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2020
Vox journalist Aaron Rupar at the time noted, “I don’t know whether he’ll succeed, but it’s very clear that Trump is going to try to prevent states from tallying votes after Election Day.
He just made clear he will.
“We’ll see what happens at the end of the day,” on Election Day, Trump said Wednesday afternoon, according to CQ Roll Call’s Niels Lesniewski. “Hopefully it won’t go longer than that. Hopefully the few states remaining that want to take a lot of time after November 3rd to count ballots, that won’t be allowed by the various courts.”
Heres the video:
Pres. Trump says “hopefully” states counting ballots after Nov. 3 “won’t be allowed by the various courts…Hopefully that won’t be happening.”
Due to expected record amount of mail-in voting, election night could be more like election week, experts say: https://t.co/1sJALABWUc pic.twitter.com/DxoZBjqRih
— ABC News (@ABC) October 28, 2020
The “various courts,” include the U.S. Supreme Court, which weeks ago Trump made clear had to have nine Justices so it could decide the election in his favor. He got his wish in record time, with Justice Barrett’s Monday night confirmation and swearing in.
President Trump says he thinks it’s important to have nine Supreme Court justices because he thinks the 2020 election will end up at the court https://t.co/1XnDs2TDyS pic.twitter.com/im49FesK9n
— Reuters (@Reuters) September 24, 2020
