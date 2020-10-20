WATCH: Trump supporter cries discrimination during Starbucks mask meltdown

An argument that erupted between a barista and her customer at a Santee, Calif. Starbucks has gone viral.

The incident occurred when the barista, Alex Beckom, 19, asked her customer to pull her mask up from her chin. The customer was a White woman wearing a Trump 2020 mask. The customer’s response was that she was being discriminated against because of her support of President Donald J. Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“F— Black Lives Matter,” the customer told Beckom, who is Black.

The woman then asked for a straw and sugar packets before they parted ways.

Watch the video below.

