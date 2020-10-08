WATCH: Trump supporter shoots gun at semi-truck during road rage confrontation on Ohio freeway

A video has emerged showing a freeway confrontation between a semi truck driver and a Trump parade participant in Hilliard, Ohio, CDL Life reports.

“Police say that they received a call from an unnamed semi truck driver reporting that a man in a black pickup truck had opened fire on his truck while the two were driving on the freeway. The pickup driver, fifty-eight year old Todd Crawford, turned himself into police after the shooting. No one was injured.

Crawford told police that he was participating in a Trump parade when the semi driver struck his vehicle, prompting him to open fire in self-defense. The semi truck driver denied the accusation, but admitted that he was heckling the rally-goers because he’s not a fan of President Trump.

Watch a report on the story from WSYZ below: