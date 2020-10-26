WATCH: Trump tells Pennsylvania voters that media will stop covering COVID-19 after election
President Donald Trump once again falsely claimed that the United States is “rounding the turn” in the coronavirus pandemic, and predicted that the media would stop talking about it on the day after the election.
During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, the president attacked the news media for reporting so much on the novel coronavirus, which so far has killed more than 225,000 Americans and which recorded a record number of new infections over the weekend.
“We’re rounding the turn,” Trump said. “You know, all they want to talk about is COVID. By the way, on November 4, you won’t be hearing so much about it.”
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have all been rising in Pennsylvania for the last two weeks, according to data compiled by the New York Times.
"We're rounding the turn. You know, all they want to talk about is Covid. By the way, on November 4, you won't be hearing so much about it. 'Covid Covid Covid Covid.'" — Trump in Allentown, Pennsylvania, as new US cases hit record levels and hospitalizations increase pic.twitter.com/zoq4AGV00W
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2020
