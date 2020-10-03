Quantcast
WATCH: Trump’s physician sidesteps whether president has ever been put on supplemental oxygen

Published

1 min ago

on

Dr. Sean Conley speaks on President Donald Trump's condition at Walter Reed (Image via CNN).

On Saturday, during a medical press conference at Walter Reed, President Donald Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley was asked whether the president has ever been put on supplemental oxygen while being treated for COVID-19 — and he sidestepped the question.

“Any sign of any lung damage?” asked a reporter.

“We’re following all of that, we do daily ultrasounds,” said Conley.

“Any evidence of that?” came the follow-up.

“I won’t go into specifics of that,” said Conley.

“Has he ever been on supplemental oxygen?” said a reporter.

“Right now he is not,” said Conley. “Yesterday and today, he was not on oxygen.

“So he has not been on it during his COVID treatment?”

“He is not on oxygen,” repeated Conley.

“I know you said there’s no oxygen, but did he receive any on Thursday?” said another reporter.

“Thursday no oxygen,” said Conley. “None at this moment and yesterday with the team, while we were all here, he was not on oxygen.”

Watch below:

