Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: White couple barges into Airbnb to question Black guest — and then complain he’s being unfair

Published

1 min ago

on

White couple barges into Airbnb (Facebook)

A white couple barged into a home rented by a Black man through Airbnb and demanded an explanation for why he was there.

The man recorded the encounter, which was then widely circulated online, showing the couple repeatedly asking whether he lives in the Louisville, Kentucky, home.

“What do you mean, do I live here?” the man says, and then asks them to explain why they entered the house uninvited.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman says she lives next door, and then her partner says they came to investigate what they believed to be “suspicious” behavior inside.

“So you just walked into the house because you saw Black people?” the man says. “You just profiled us.”

The woman insists that’s not the case, and the Black man asks what she would think if he barged into their house to investigate without permission.

“I’d feel scared,” she says, and then complains that he made the issue about race.

The couple then appear to be satisfied by the man’s explanation and leave, and he follows them to the door as he continues recording.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is just real scary,” the Black man says. “So you just go walk into houses like that? I’m just confused about that.”

The woman’s partner then complains that the Airbnb guest had brought up race.

“If you saw somebody walk into a house that was empty,” the man says, “you would do the same thing, but you want to pull the race card with us.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s campaign has burned up money like ’10 monkeys with flamethrowers’: GOP strategist

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported that Republicans — both those loyal to and opposed to President Donald Trump — believe the president's campaign evaporated its cash advantage by blowing through $1 billion in a variety of incompetent ways.

"Just two weeks out from the election, some campaign aides privately acknowledge they are facing difficult spending decisions at a time when Democratic nominee Joe Biden has flooded the airwaves with advertising," reported Brian Slodysko and Zeke Miller. "That has put Trump in the position of needing to do more of his signature rallies as a substitute during the coronavirus pandemic while relying on an unproven theory that he can turn out supporters who are infrequent voters at historic levels."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Government maps and reports reveal the truth about who really defeated the Islamic State

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

One common claim by President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has been that his administration beat IS, or what’s formally known as the Islamic State terrorist group.

It came up most recently in the vice presidential debate, when Mike Pence boasted, “We destroyed the ISIS caliphate. … You know when President Trump came into office, ISIS had captured an area of the Middle East the size of Pennsylvania. President Trump unleashed the American military, and our armed forces destroyed the ISIS caliphate and took down their leader al-Baghdadi without one American casualty.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump looking like a trapped animal trying to gnaw off its own leg as his 2020 bid flounders: reporter

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

Writing for The Bulwark this Tuesday, White House reporter Brian Karem tells the story of a hunting trip he went on with his uncle as a young man. As they walked through the woods, they came across a raccoon caught in barbed wire that was trying to gnaw its leg off to free itself. It's an image that now reminds him of Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

"Donald Trump has little original programming left," Karem writes. "He’s playing his 'Best Of' reruns. The base is buying, but the base is dwindling and the president is floundering in a cesspool of tautologies and twisted, self-negating sentences."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE