Quantcast
Connect with us

‘We can taste your fear’: Trump brutally mocked for insisting ‘polls that matter’ show him ‘winning big’

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Donald Trump (AFP)

President Donald Trump insisted “the polls that matter” showed he was actually “winning big” — although most polls show him trailing badly.

The Real Clear Politics average showed Joe Biden up by 10.6 points, with most polls showing a double-digit lead for the Democratic challenger, while Five Thirty Eight found Biden with an 86 percent chance of winning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, after apparently watching Monday morning news coverage of the election race, cited unspecified polls that showed the opposite of all those survery.

“SO MUCH FAKE NEWS!” Trump tweeted. “The Lamestream Media has gone absolutely insane because they realize we are winning BIG in all of the polls that matter. They write or show one false story after another. They are truly sick people. VOTE!!!”

Other social media users were unconvinced by the president’s claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Let me translate that into English’: CNN’s Toobin cracks Amy Coney Barrett’s legal code words

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Monday used quotes from a recent Amy Coney Barrett speech to explain what she's really trying to signal when it comes to her own judicial philosophy.

While discussing Barrett's Senate confirmation hearings this week, CNN played a video of Barrett talking at the White House in which she cited her past work for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia as formative of her views on the role of the judiciary.

"I clerked for Justice Scalia more than 20 years ago, but the lessons I learned still resonate," she said. "His judicial philosophy is mine too: A judge must apply the law as written. Judges are not policymakers, and they must be resolute in setting aside any policy views they might hold."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Violation of state law’: Legal experts blast California GOP’s ‘fake’ voter ballot dropoff boxes

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

Unofficial voter ballot drop boxes are appearing all over the state of California, and legal experts are warning they are a "violation of state law."

The California Republican Party is responsible for placing them across the state, incuding in the densely populated areas of Los Angeles, Fresno, and Orange counties, The Orange County Register reports.

A post on Twitter (photo above) "from Jordan Tygh, a regional field director for the California Republican Party, encouraged people to message him for 'convenient locations' to drop their own ballots," The Register adds. "The problem is the drop box in the photo is not official – and it could be against the law."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Enormous discontent’: Trump’s ‘dereliction of duty’ on coronavirus could be his downfall in Iowa

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

Iowa, a state that President Barack Obama won decisively in both 2008 and 2012, was a major disappointment for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 when President Donald Trump won the state by 9%. In 2020's presidential race, however, polls are showing that Iowa is very much in play for former Vice President Joe Biden. Reporter Adam Edelman, in an article published on NBC News' website on October 11, takes a close look at Trump's struggles in Iowa — which, Edelman explains, have a lot to do with the misery that COVID-19 has been inflicting in the midwestern swing state.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE