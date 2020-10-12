‘We can taste your fear’: Trump brutally mocked for insisting ‘polls that matter’ show him ‘winning big’

President Donald Trump insisted “the polls that matter” showed he was actually “winning big” — although most polls show him trailing badly.

The Real Clear Politics average showed Joe Biden up by 10.6 points, with most polls showing a double-digit lead for the Democratic challenger, while Five Thirty Eight found Biden with an 86 percent chance of winning.

Trump, after apparently watching Monday morning news coverage of the election race, cited unspecified polls that showed the opposite of all those survery.

“SO MUCH FAKE NEWS!” Trump tweeted. “The Lamestream Media has gone absolutely insane because they realize we are winning BIG in all of the polls that matter. They write or show one false story after another. They are truly sick people. VOTE!!!”

SO MUCH FAKE NEWS! The Lamestream Media has gone absolutely insane because they realize we are winning BIG in all of the polls that matter. They write or show one false story after another. They are truly sick people. VOTE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Other social media users were unconvinced by the president’s claims.

Link to the polls that matter? — Seth Masket (@smotus) October 12, 2020

Glad to see you are hard at work this morning as normal. P.S. You are going to lose badly and we can taste your fear. — WhatIfBarackOrHillarySaidIt 🌊😷🗳️🏴‍☠️ (@IfBarack) October 12, 2020

you're losing in every national poll. even rasmussen. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 12, 2020

You have gone absolutely insane… You’re projecting again pic.twitter.com/f29VV8wTgi — ᕼallMonitorⓂ️ #WillYouShutUpMan (@OHEMMEFFGE) October 12, 2020

what a great idea it was to take a deteriorating old doofus and allow him to wield supreme executive power and then pump him so full of mood-altering drugs that he no longer has any idea which end is up. what could possibly go wrong — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 12, 2020

Can you point me to the polls that matter? I’ve only seen ones showing you losing. — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) October 12, 2020

There're literally ZERO polls where you win. Even in your favorite poll Rasmussune you're losing by 12%. SAD!#TrumpIsLosing — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) October 12, 2020

Liar — Elizabeth Bingham (@Elizabe65334625) October 12, 2020

I believe this is what the psychologists refer to as projection. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) October 12, 2020

Is that the polls that ask should the president be kicked out of office? Should the president be arrested for crimes against humanity? Should the president show his tax returns? Should the president prove he has tested negative for coronavirus? — David Taylor (@Dave_taylor_iw) October 12, 2020

Sure thing, Covid in Chief. — OceanGirl🌍🌎🌏🇺🇸🇦🇺🇬🇧🇮🇪 (@Salacia_sea) October 12, 2020