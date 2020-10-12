‘We’ve had boat parades!’ Trump supporter brushes off president’s dire Wisconsin polls

Sean Duffy, a former Republican congressman from Wisconsin, told the hosts of “Fox & Friends” on Monday that he doesn’t believe polls showing President Donald Trump losing his state because of the high number of boat parades he’s seen.

During an interview on the Fox News morning show, co-host Brian Kilmeade grilled Duffy on Trump’s chances in the Badger State, which he narrowly carried four years ago.

“Do you believe the president is trailing in Wisconsin right now?” Kilmeade asked. “I haven’t seen a poll with him up.”

Duffy, however, refused to believe the polls were accurate and insisted the race was a dead heat.

“Man, we’ve had boat parades, the car parades, you travel around, the Republican community is gonna walk over glass or hot coals to vote for President Trump,” he said. “The polling is far too off right now. President Trump is definitely in the race in Wisconsin.”

The latest polling averages at FiveThirtyEight give Biden a seven-point lead in Wisconsin, and the website projects that Biden has an 85 percent chance of winning the state.

Fox contributor on Trump's Wisconsin poll numbers: "Man we've had boat parades, the car parades, you travel around, the Republican community is gonna walk over glass or hot coals to vote for President Trump … the polling is far too off right now" pic.twitter.com/yOpLm5O58N — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 12, 2020