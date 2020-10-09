Quantcast
‘What a joke’: Trump fans furious after president is denied Nobel Peace Prize

Published

2 hours ago

on

Milwaukee, Wisconsin / USA - January 14th, 2020: Many supporters of 45th United States American President Donald Trump attended the Make America Great Again Rally at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The Nobel Committee announced on Friday that it was awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Program for its “efforts to combat hunger” and “its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas.”

However, many supporters of President Donald Trump were extremely upset that the president didn’t get the prize for helping negotiate deals to normalize relations between Israel and multiple Middle Eastern nations.

In fact, the president has boasted several times that he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, despite the fact that practically anyone can submit anybody to be nominated for the award.

Check out some angry reactions from Trump fans below.

