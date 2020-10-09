‘What a joke’: Trump fans furious after president is denied Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Committee announced on Friday that it was awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Program for its “efforts to combat hunger” and “its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas.”

However, many supporters of President Donald Trump were extremely upset that the president didn’t get the prize for helping negotiate deals to normalize relations between Israel and multiple Middle Eastern nations.

In fact, the president has boasted several times that he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, despite the fact that practically anyone can submit anybody to be nominated for the award.

Check out some angry reactions from Trump fans below.

Outrage!! It should have gone to @realDonaldTrump — handle-da-truth (@NipfaceDuck) October 9, 2020

The amount of hate here against @realDonaldTrump is appalling. You can’t deny the Peace Deals and the nominations that he deserved. Who knows, after he comes back to the White House he’ll sign more Peace Deals and win next year. Would certainly be better than bomber Obama! ✌ — Anand Mishra (@anand_mishra98) October 9, 2020

I think based on his effort in d Korea peninsula, Middle East and Afganustan, @realdonaldtrump deserved this award in my opinion. It wont necessarily amount to political weaponization for him during election but d truth is sacrosanct.I hope someday his deeds will be acknowledged — Temitope (@TOPENREWAJU) October 9, 2020

U fucker moron mole working in nobel peace committee,only @realDonaldTrump deserves peace prize… — Jyotirmay (@pradhan2050) October 9, 2020

Why give that award to something historic when you can give it to a perpetual problem https://t.co/QMBR7ZiZQ1 pic.twitter.com/0qXbaZvMBn — Add Your Name (@tr00p3rr) October 9, 2020

As expected @realDonaldTrump could cure Cancer while Walking on Water and yet the @NobelPrize

For Peace goes to The #WFP the World’s Largest Food Pantry which happens to be an extension of The #UnitedNations https://t.co/3d9ebHodzj — Political Animal (@Politicalife) October 9, 2020

Hahahahaha. Because end of the long standing conflicts between Arabs and Israelis are none of the @NobelPrize business. Jokers. Clearly there was no competition to @realDonaldTrump hence it goes to

WFP. WTF.#NobelPrize #NobelPeacePrize https://t.co/4oXDlKKIHp — Amar K. (@Iamnot_immortal) October 9, 2020

What a joke.

Worthless. https://t.co/jJY7bql4hb — 4εѵα TEXT TRUMP to 88022 (@iicrakdamirror) October 9, 2020

#NobelPrize #NobelPeacePrice What an absolute JOKE awarding this globalist, anti human organisation a Nobel Peace Prize!! https://t.co/A7EA8WJQpj — Exposing Crimes against Humanity #17 (Not my age!) (@stormcloud2010) October 9, 2020