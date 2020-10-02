Quantcast
Connect with us

What if Mike Pence gets infected? White House COVID-19 outbreak could set off constitutional chaos

Published

1 min ago

on

HERSHEY, PENNSYLVANIA/USA DECEMBER 10, 2019: President Donald Trump, left, appears with vice-president Mike Pence

NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian laid out the possible chain of events if Vice President Mike Pence also tests positive for the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had been infected, along with senior adviser Hope Hicks, and Dilanian explained to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” what might happen if the White House outbreak spreads through the upper reaches of government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a sense this is a dire national security situation, perhaps even a crisis, at the same time,” Dilanian said. “Unlike Boris Johnson, the president of the United States is the commander in chief of the world’s most powerful military with the awesome nuclear force and he has a nuclear football at his disposal at all times, and he needs to be mentally and cognitively in full capacity to be able to make split decisions about national security threats to the United States.”

“So we’ll hear a lot, I think, in the coming days about this term continuity of government,” he continued. “That is a term that notes a lot of different procedures and operations behind the scenes. It got a lot of attention after 9/11. It’s war-gamed and there are exercises every year where the government games out how it’s going to maintain operations in the event of a crisis. Most of the planning has to do with catastrophic attacks, terrorist attacks, and a lot of it involves whisking decision-makers away to bunkers. There are places they would take the president in the event of a crisis, but when you have the president infected with COVID that’s a problem. You wouldn’t want an infected person with key decision makers.”

“The other issue getting a lot of attention right now is the Secession Act of 1947,” Dilanian added. “That’s the law pursuant to the Constitution makes a line of succession. After Vice President Pence, it’s House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who’s 80 years old, and then Chuck Grassley, who’s 87. There is debate about whether that law is constitutional. If the law was transferred to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even temporarily, a lot of legal scholars believe there could be challenges to that, which could throw the question of who who is in charge of the U.S. government in contention at a time when the government is preparing to repel cyber attacks and disinformation against the election.”

Dilian listed some of the foreign threats currently facing the United States, and said any disruption at the top levels of government could put the country at great risk.

“This is a very dire situation,” he said. “We can expect that overnight government officials have been planning for all sorts of eventualities, but the main term may be a political one. In the event that Mike Pence, you know, has a problem and there’s a question of Nancy Pelosi, it’s not as clear as some people believe.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Reluctant 2016 Trump voters say they can’t back him again: ‘Every time he opens his mouth, it’s cringeworthy’

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

A group of conservatives who reluctantly voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 are now saying they don't think they can back him again this year.

In interviews with Politico, several Trump voters from Nebraska who are now either supporting Democratic nominee Joe Biden or are weighing staying home this year.

The chief concern of many of these voters is they are sick of the way the president bullies others and makes embarrassing statements on a daily basis.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Oh my god’: Morning Joe and Mika stunned Kayleigh McEnany may have knowingly exposed reporters to COVID-19

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were appalled that White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany interacted with reporters despite knowing she'd been exposed to the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and White House adviser Hope Hicks have all tested positive for the highly contagious virus, and Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire said some senior officials knew they had been exposed before holding public events.

"That's an important moment because it raised eyebrows at the time that he travelled with, this is before we knew anything about Hope Hicks, he travelled with a smaller party than usual yesterday to New Jersey," Lemire said, "and Kayleigh McEnany, who we were told was slated to travel with him did not. Instead, one of the deputy press secretaries did. Kayleigh McEnany was, we have now learned, notified of Hope Hicks' positive diagnoses yesterday and later in the day still held a briefing with White House reporters, and, of course, she was not wearing a mask."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘This is as serious as it gets’: Morning Joe reveals high number of Trump aides he may have exposed to COVID

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

A stunned and somber "Morning Joe" panel kicked off Friday morning with the news that Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 and quickly listed off of close presidential aides who have been in contact with him over the past few days and, thus, may have also have been infected.

With the president tweeting out that he did test positive, " Morning Joe" co-host Willie Geist commented, "This is as serious as it gets."

Noting that the president likely picked up the virus from White House adviser Hope Hicks, Geist explained, "Hope Hicks had to be quarantined on the way home yesterday, he [Trump] was at a debate with Joe Biden_ obviously they were far apart on Tuesday night."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE