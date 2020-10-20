Quantcast
‘Whiny orange baby’ Trump mocked for his panicked threat to scoop CBS on his own interview meltdown

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills, Arizona (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Tuesday, following reports that President Donald Trump stormed out of a “60 Minutes” interview with Lesley Stahl for an unknown reason, the president tweeted that he is considering releasing footage ahead of CBS, to prevent reporters from spinning the “FAKE and BIASED” interview.

Commenters on social media laughed at the president for telegraphing his apparent fear over the content of the exchange.

‘Whiny orange baby’ Trump mocked for his panicked threat to scoop CBS on his own interview meltdown

Lay off the drugs man.

Trump threatens to post ‘60 Minutes’ video before CBS in panic over how how badly his interview went

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he is "considering" releasing footage from his "60 Minutes" interview with Lesley Stahl ahead of its broadcast time, "for the sake of accuracy in reporting."

I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about...

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

