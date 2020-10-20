‘Whiny orange baby’ Trump mocked for his panicked threat to scoop CBS on his own interview meltdown

On Tuesday, following reports that President Donald Trump stormed out of a “60 Minutes” interview with Lesley Stahl for an unknown reason, the president tweeted that he is considering releasing footage ahead of CBS, to prevent reporters from spinning the “FAKE and BIASED” interview.

Commenters on social media laughed at the president for telegraphing his apparent fear over the content of the exchange.

Lay off the drugs man. — JenVoting for Biden/Harris 2020 (@JenVoteBiden) October 20, 2020

Trump is decompensating He's long possessed a sociopathic disregard for others but he's now hurting himself: Walking out of interviews, canceling a debate, attacking Fauci & Stahl He's in a v. bad place—if he loses on 11/3, he cld act out in ways NONE OF US can come back from — NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) October 20, 2020

no one forces him to interview. He is spiraling and spiraling down the drain. — knowmymind63 (@knowmymind63) October 20, 2020

Translation: whiny orange baby couldn't handle an interview with a strong woman – yet again. pic.twitter.com/CtXQpLQRly — (@OwnRules) October 20, 2020

Something tells me you were scared of that ticking clock. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) October 20, 2020

225K dead Americans and we all need to hear your meltdown over some though question you couldn’t handled?

What a sociopath clown . — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) October 20, 2020

Just to recap:

Chris Wallace was so mean!

Savannah Guthrie was so mean!

Kristen Welker will be so mean!

Leslie Stahl was so mean! — Paul (@pablo_honey1) October 20, 2020

If Trump hates the media as much as he claims, it’s strange that he gives them so many exclusive interviews. It’s almost as if he came from that world himself. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 20, 2020

Struggling with seniors, declaring war on Lesley Stahl — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) October 20, 2020

