White House aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID — and had traveled directly with Trump
On Thursday, Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs revealed that Hope Hicks, a longtime close aide to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Hicks traveled directly with the president aboard Air Force One this week, both to the debate and to his rally in Minnesota, making it one of the closest-proximity cases of the virus to him. However, Jacobs reports that there is no sign that Trump himself has been infected.
BREAKING: One of Trump’s closest aides has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell me. There was no indication that the president has contracted the virus, though the aide has traveled with Trump this week. Story by @Jordanfabian and me posted shortly.
NEWS: Hope Hicks, who traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate on Tuesday, and to his Minnesota rally yesterday, has coronavirus, sources tell me.
