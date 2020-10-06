Quantcast
Connect with us

White House declined CDC’s offer to help with contact tracing

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump -- White House photo

Tom Skinner, spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), confirmed the White House, on Monday, declined the public health experts’ offer to spearhead contact tracing efforts following President Donald Trump and several aids testing positive for COVID-19.

While the CDC is widely considered the nation’s top public health authority for contact tracing, the White House declined for the CDC to conduct an independent investigation into the recent spread of the virus which could, subsequently, endanger more people.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a report based on USA Today‘s review of multiple interviews and internal CDC communications, current and former CDC officials accused the White House of disregarding the outbreak while “seeking to avoid learning the scope of the outbreaks.”

Jeffrey Koplan, a former CDC director, spoke out with critical remarks about the White House’s stance as he noted that their goal appears to be “petty” and “partisan.”

“CDC, when left in the hands of its scientists, makes tough decisions and helps implement them and maybe that’s not what the White House wants,” Koplan said. “They seem to be marching toward a different goal. It’s a petty one and a partisan one. And all of us pay the price.”

Although Trump has tested positive on Thursday of last week, reports have revealed those who were in close proximity of the president last week still have not been contacted by the White House to conduct contact tracing, according to The New York Times.

Since Trump tested positive, the Rose Garden event has evolved into a super spreader with more than 10 attendees who have also tested positive for the virus. Now, White House contact tracers are said to be focusing their contact tracing efforts on a critical 48-hour window.

ADVERTISEMENT

During that time frame, Trump attended multiple public events including the presidential debate, his campaign rally and fundraiser in Duluth, Minnesota, and the fundraiser held at his Bedminster, N.J., golf course on Thursday which is also the same day he tested positive for the virus.

Despite the incriminating claims from the CDC, White House spokesman Judd Deere refuted the claims as he insisted Trump administrative officials are “following CDC guidelines.”

“The White House is following CDC guidelines and has a full-time detailed CDC epidemiologist on staff who has been here since March.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

President’s physician releases update on Trump’s health that is remarkably devoid of details

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

Physician to the President Sean Conley on Tuesday afternoon released a memo updating the American people on President Donald Trump's health status, and it's remarkably devoid of details.

"Today he reports no symptoms," Dr. Conley, already under fire for appearing to be more politician than practitioner, writes. "Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more."

Multiple reporters, including Bloomberg's Josh Wingrove, noted Conley's memo "offers fewer specifics than yesterday."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Man charged in death of 80-year-old who called him out for not wearing a mask

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

An 80-year-old man from New York has passed away after being pushed the ground when he confronted a bar patron who wasn't wearing a mask, WABC reports.

Donald Lewinski, 65, of West Seneca, was taken into custody Monday following the incident at a West Seneca bar. Lewinski pushed Rocco Sapienza “pretty hard” with both hands, causing the older man to fall back and hit his head on the floor.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Supreme Court just handed Lindsey Graham a lifeline in his re-election fight

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

The U.S. Supreme Court handed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) a lifeline for his re-election campaign.

The court on Monday reinstated a South Carolina law requiring absentee ballots to carry a witness signature, which Esquire columnist Charles Pierce said could help Graham in his tight race against Democrat Jaime Harrison.

"The most recent poll numbers indicate the possibility that the election could be too much of a rout to ratf*ck," Pierce wrote. "But the South Carolina decision reminds us of all the fail-safe devices the Republicans have planted within the infrastructure of this election. The one thing to which John Roberts has dedicated his entire career is limiting the franchise among voters he finds unworthy and inconvenient. That never will change."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE