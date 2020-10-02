White House denies power transferred to VP before Trump hospitalization: ‘The President is in charge’

The White House announced on Friday that President Donald Trump will be airlifted to Walter Reed Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The White House reportedly told CNN and ABC News that power had not been delegated to Vice President Mike Pence under Section 3 of the 25th Amendment.

“The President is in charge,” White House aide Alyssa Farah is reportedly telling reporters.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be required to be notified if Pence becomes the acting president of the United States.

White House communications aide Alyssa Farah tells CNN there will be no transfer of power. “The President is in charge.” — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) October 2, 2020

Trump has NOT transferred power to Pence. “The President is in charge”, @Alyssafarah tells @ABC — John Santucci (@Santucci) October 2, 2020